Is Trump Distancing Himself From Operation Warp Speed?

Vaccine critics are rightly skeptical of the president's recent remarks on the COVID-19 jab rollout, in light of the great damage caused by the toxic shot.
Aug 12, 2025
In this report, I break down Trump’s recent remarks on his signature COVID-19 vaccine program and why the reaction from vaccine promoters may be the strongest evidence yet of a possible public pivot away from the mRNA agenda:

  • Trump praises the logistics of Warp Speed while avoiding praise for the COVID shot’s safety or effectiveness—then distances: “That was a long time ago… we’re looking for other answers.”

  • Media backlash from Jerome Adams, Mike Osterholm, and others frames RFK Jr.’s halting of 22 mRNA projects as “dangerous” and “costing lives.”

  • CDC’s VAERS system lists 38,742 COVID vaccine-reported deaths, 221,113 hospitalizations, and 1,665,735 adverse events—data the pro-vaccine crowd implies you shouldn’t cite.

  • HHS’s Harvard Pilgrim study shows fewer than 1% of adverse events are reported, meaning actual deaths could exceed 4 million.

  • Moderna’s own scientists admit “unacceptable toxicity levels” with mRNA platforms, raising concerns over America’s blood supply.

  • Pfizer’s internal 5.3.6 report lists ~1,200 diseases linked to its COVID shot.

  • While 22 mRNA projects were canceled, the Arcturus bird-flu vaccine contract remains—alongside ongoing bird-flu gain-of-function experiments in U.S. and international labs.

  • JAMA Health Forum admits COVID shots “saved far fewer lives than first thought.”

  • NIH-funded creation of chimeric H5N1 viruses capable of human lung cell infection, drug resistance, and vaccine evasion continues under HHS.

Watch as I play the clip, show the documents, and explain why this statement—and the furious reaction it provoked—may signal a slow but significant break from the very program that turbocharged the COVID jab rollout.

