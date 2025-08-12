In a new statement, President Donald J. Trump has apparently signaled he may be modifying his stance on his signature COVID-19 vaccine program, Operation Warp Speed (OWS)—a potential pivot that would mark a major break from one of the most controversial legacies of his administration.

COVID shots have been linked to 38,742 deaths, 221,113 hospitalizations, and 1,665,735 adverse events, per CDC data—though HHS’s own Harvard Pilgrim study admits fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are ever reported to CDC’s vaccine injury reporting system (VAERS), meaning the real numbers could be in the millions.

Morderna’s own scientists confirm the mRNA platform on which COVID jabs are based is fraught with “unacceptable toxicity” levels, even causing alarm that America’s blood supply might be tainted.

Moreover, Pfizer’s own data show more than 1,200 diseases linked to their shot.

Recently asked about Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s decision to halt federal funding for most COVID-19 mRNA vaccine research, Trump acknowledged Warp Speed’s role in the rapid rollout but shifted his focus to new priorities.

“Operation Warp Speed was… considered one of the most incredible things ever done in this country. The efficiency, the way it was done, the distribution, everything about it has been amazing,” Trump said last week. “But you know that was now a long time ago and we’re on to other things… We’re looking for other answers to other problems, to other sicknesses and diseases.”

For those who have long criticized Warp Speed for pushing novel mRNA shots into the arms of millions without the long-term safety data normally required for new medical technologies, Trump’s remarks may signal an opening—however small—for a new direction.

While he still described OWS as a past “incredible” achievement, his emphasis that it was “a long time ago” and that his team is “looking for other answers” suggests he may be willing to explore alternatives rather than doubling down on mRNA COVID shots.

HHS Secretary Kennedy recently terminated 22 mRNA vaccine development projects totaling nearly $500 million, citing failures to prevent COVID and flu—though a door was left open for bird flu jabs.

Evidence that the president’s words signal a shift away from OWS is seen in the frantic responses from pro-vaccine fanatics, who are apparently unaware of the manifold problems with the shots.

Newsweek reported:

Dr. Jerome Adams, who served as Trump’s first surgeon general, wrote on X that Kennedy’s decision [to pull 22 mRNA vaccine projects] will “cost lives,” saying: “I’ve tried to be objective & non-alarmist in response to current HHS actions—but quite frankly this move is going to cost lives. mRNA technology has uses that go far beyond vaccines... and the vaccine they helped develop in record time is credited with saving millions.” Dr. Jake Scott, a board-certified infectious-diseases specialist who teaches at the Stanford University School of Medicine, slammed Kennedy's announcement on X, writing: “That framing is naive and reveals a fundamental misunderstanding of vaccinology. It conflates the unrealistic goal of blocking all infections with the real, achievable goal: reducing serious illness and death. No vaccine for respiratory viruses—COVID, flu, RSV—provides durable sterilizing immunity. That was never the standard and shouldn’t be the expectation.” He added: “What mRNA vaccines did deliver: the fastest prototype-to-patient timeline in history and a >90% reduction in the risk of invasive ventilation or death. Ending federal support now sacrifices the very speed and flexibility that saved lives.” Mike Osterholm, University of Minnesota expert on infectious disease and pandemic preparations, told the Associated Press: “I don’t think I’ve seen a more dangerous decision in public health in my 50 years in the business.”

Whether Trump’s statement is simply political positioning or a genuine policy shift remains to be seen.

But for medical freedom advocates, it could be a public sign that Trump is distancing himself from the very program that turbocharged the vaccine rollout.

You can watch the clip posted to Twitter/X by Gray Delany (@sailpgd) below:

