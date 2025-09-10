Yesterday, during a Senate hearing on “How the Corruption of Science Has Impacted Public Perception and Policies Regarding Vaccines,” U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) left Stanford University infectious disease doctor Jake Scott speechless.

Stanford University issued several official announcements and memos both recommending and at times requiring the COVID-19 vaccine, especially during the early stages and throughout the pandemic, later transitioning to strong recommendations.

The university even required COVID vaccination for all undergraduate, graduate, and professional students planning to enroll in the 2021-22 academic year, with a deadline to be vaccinated and submit proof by July 23, 2021, for undergraduates and July 30, 2021, for graduate and professional students.

Enrollment holds were placed on students who did not meet the requirement or deadline, preventing them from registering for classes.

Senator Johnson’s exchange revealed just how little the so-called “experts” really know about the COVID-19 mRNA shots.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

The Illusion of Knowledge

MAHA Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Aseem Malhotra has warned about the “illusion of knowledge” in modern medicine—where doctors appear informed but actually repeat talking points without understanding the underlying science.

Sen. Johnson’s questioning of Dr. Scott put that illusion on full display.

Modified mRNA vs. Natural mRNA

Johnson began by asking whether the mRNA inside the COVID shots is “true mRNA.”

Scott confidently claimed it was and that it degraded quickly, just like natural mRNA.

Johnson corrected him on the spot:

“No, it does not. It’s modified mRNA, and it’s designed not to degrade, and there are studies that show it sticks around the body. We don’t know how long.”

Scott was caught flat-footed.

He didn’t seem to know one of the most basic facts about how these shots were engineered.

Lipid Nanoparticles Travel the Whole Body

Johnson pressed further, asking if Scott realized lipid nanoparticles were designed to cross even the toughest biological barriers—like the blood-brain barrier and the placenta.

He reminded Scott of the Japanese biodistribution study showing vaccine components accumulating in the ovaries and adrenal glands.

Scott’s defense crumbled.

He said the injections stayed “primarily” in the arm, echoing Anthony Fauci’s false assurance.

Johnson pounced:

“The designers knew… it biodistributed all over the body, but our CDC, Anthony Fauci said it was going to stick in the arm.”

How the Shots Work — and Why They’re Dangerous

Johnson then schooled Scott on the core mechanism of the mRNA shots:

“It’s messenger RNA, modified RNA, encapsulated in a lipid nanoparticle that distributes all over the body… it unloads its mRNA into the cell, and it turns the cell into a manufacturing cell of a protein that is toxic to it.”

He connected this to myocarditis: spike proteins turning heart cells into factories that trigger inflammation.

DNA Plasmid Contamination

The senator wasn’t done.

He confronted Scott with findings from Dr. Kevin McKernan’s peer-reviewed study showing Pfizer’s shots are contaminated with plasmid DNA at 36 to 627 times higher than the FDA’s legal safety limit.

Johnson asked if Scott knew the regulatory threshold was 10 nanograms per dose.

Scott admitted he didn’t.

Johnson asked, “Does that concern you?” before pointing out that the shots in fact did not save millions of lives, as the mainstream often falsely claims.

Watch the exchange below, posted by @_aussie17 on Twitter/X:

Bottom Line

This five-minute exchange proved the point Senator Johnson has been making for years: the medical establishment is peddling a product they don’t even understand.

A Stanford doctor defending the shots couldn’t answer basic questions about how the technology works, where it travels in the body, or how badly it exceeds contamination limits.

The “illusion of knowledge” is alive and well in American medicine—and it took one senator, not a scientist, to pull back the curtain.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 370,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.