JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FULL DUKE KODIAK's avatar
FULL DUKE KODIAK
2h

Doesn't anyone remember Dr. Andrew Wakefield's work and subsequent destruction by paid hitman Brian Deer?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David S's avatar
David S
2h

Before we get excited about the inclusion of vaccines, let us remember that Trump loves vaccines. Here is what he said about them at the briefing:

President Trump:

“Well, look, it’s not only the media, in all fairness. It’s some people, when you talk about vaccines, they go crazy. And, you know, I’m a big supporter of vaccines. I got a certain vaccine approved in nine months that would have taken from five to twelve years. I’m very proud of it,” Trump said, referring to the coronavirus vaccines produced in Operation Warp Speed.

“A lot of people think it was one of the greatest things I’ve done … The Democrats … think Operation Warp Speed was one of the greatest things any president has done — any president … We’re very proud of what happened,” he added. “We got hit with something that came from a place it shouldn’t have happened, but it did happen. You know, those things take place, and you’re very unpleasantly surprised. But no, I’m a big believer in vaccines — Polio vaccine — big, big believer in vaccines. I know Bobby and you guys have it out a little bit, but he’s a believer in vaccines too, but I’ve seen how great vaccines can be, how incredible they can be, so I’m a believer.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture