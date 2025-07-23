U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on Tuesday signed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendations to remove the mercury-based preservative thimerosal from all U.S. influenza vaccines.

ACIP is a federal advisory committee that reviews scientific evidence and provides expert recommendations to the CDC on the use of vaccines, including which vaccines to use, for whom, and on what schedule.

In a 5-1-1 vote at the ACIP’s June 25-26 meeting at CDC headquarters in Atlanta, committee members voted that all children 18 years and younger, pregnant women, and adults should receive only single-dose influenza vaccines that are free of mercury.

Secretary Kennedy’s signature formally adopts the recommendation into federal health policy, according to an HHS press release.

“After more than two decades of delay, this action fulfills a long-overdue promise to protect our most vulnerable populations from unnecessary mercury exposure,” Kennedy said. “Injecting any amount of mercury into children when safe, mercury-free alternatives exist defies common sense and public health responsibility. Today, we put safety first.” “With the U.S. now removing mercury from all vaccines, we urge global health authorities to follow this prudent example for the protection of children worldwide.”

The signature also fulfills a decades-old commitment to restore trust with Americans by removing risks posed by mercury.

According to the press release:

The effort to remove mercury from childhood vaccines began in 1999 when the U.S. Public Health Service, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), and vaccine manufacturers jointly agreed that any potential risk from mercury warranted its removal as soon as possible. This marks the final step to remove mercury from all vaccines given to Americans. Secretary Kennedy’s newly appointed ACIP members broke with long-standing inaction by voting to remove mercury entirely from all influenza vaccines, fulfilling the 1999 pledge and aligning U.S. policy with that of Europe, which phased out mercury additives years ago.

The release specified that vaccine manufacturers have “confirmed they have the capacity to replace multi-dose vials containing mercury,” raising questions as to why they haven’t done so sooner.

HHS called the decision “a critical step toward enhancing public confidence in vaccines and advancing the nation’s commitment to safer immunization practices.”

