In a powerful, unequivocal statement, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced that the United States will formally reject sweeping amendments to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) International Health Regulations (IHR)—a decision rooted in defense of American sovereignty, personal liberty, and democratic accountability.

“The deadline to reject these amendments is next week, and we are rejecting them,” Kennedy declared, in a video announcement posted on Twitter/X.

This follows the U.K.’s announcement of ‘Exercise PEGASUS,’ the largest national pandemic simulation in its history, set to expand centralized control, simulate future lockdowns, and operationalize WHO-backed surveillance and narrative enforcement systems across all four nations.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

Speaking directly to the American people, Kennedy on Friday warned that the newly proposed regulations could hand vast emergency powers to an unelected international body, without democratic checks or balances.

“Nations who accept new regulations are signing over their power in health emergencies to an unelected international organization that could order lockdowns, travel restrictions, or any other measures it sees fit,” he explained. “In fact, we need to declare an emergency. Potential public health risks are enough for it to initiate action.”

Kennedy voiced deep concern that the agreement bypasses the U.S. Senate, skirting constitutional safeguards that are supposed to accompany treaties of this magnitude.

“If we’re going to give the WHO that much power, we should at least invite a thorough public debate. Especially since the agreement is an official treaty and bypasses the U.S. Senate, which plays a key role in ensuring major international commitments receive proper democratic oversight.”

But Kennedy didn’t stop there.

He drew a straight line between the IHR amendments and the kind of narrative control Americans endured during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These new regulations employ extremely broad language. They require countries to establish systems of risk communication so that the WHO can implement unified public messaging globally,” he warned. “That opens the door to the kind of narrative management, propaganda, and censorship that we saw during the COVID pandemic. We don’t want to see that kind of system institutionalized even further.”

Global Surveillance, Medical IDs, and Centralized Databases

Kennedy went on to expose the underlying architecture of the WHO’s proposed framework—a blueprint for total surveillance.

“The agreement also contains provisions about global health IDs and a centralized medical database. It lays the groundwork for global medical surveillance of every human being.”

He questioned whether the WHO could be trusted with such unprecedented authority, citing the organization’s failures during COVID.

“Maybe if the WHO were an infallible authority, untainted by industry influence, we would consider accepting the new regulations. Unfortunately, the COVID pandemic demonstrated otherwise.” “China and the United States withheld critical information for at least a month and faced no real consequence or criticism from the WHO.”

Quoting a Congressional Oversight Report from 2024, Kennedy highlighted the WHO’s failure to hold China accountable:

“The WHO was misinformed, denied access to China, and used as a cover for the Chinese Communist Party’s reckless actions.”

A Warning Against Technocratic Tyranny

Kennedy described the stakes in stark terms: freedom versus tyranny under the guise of public health.

“Underneath all the bureaucratic language, what’s at stake is our future. Are we going to be subjects to a technocratic control system that uses health risks and pandemic preparedness as a Trojan horse to curtail basic democratic freedoms? Do we want a future where every person, movement, transaction, and every human body is under surveillance at all times?”

Even as he acknowledged the potential good intentions behind the amendments, Kennedy rejected them outright:

“Now, the new regulations aren’t in themselves medical totalitarianism. In fact, they were perhaps written with good intentions, but they are definitely a step in the wrong direction. That’s why we’re rejecting the amendments, not only on behalf of our own citizens but the whole world.”

America Leads by Resisting

Kennedy stressed that while some powerful nations can ignore the WHO, poorer nations are often forced to comply due to financial dependence.

“America could simply ignore the WHO… but it’s hard for many countries to resist them, especially when they are dependent on the WHO funding and its partnerships. That is why we’re taking leadership to stop an agreement that is bad for the entire world.”

He was crystal clear that rejecting the IHR amendments does not mean rejecting global cooperation, just not at the expense of liberty.

“In rejecting these amendments, President Trump and I aren’t rejecting international cooperation. We can cooperate with other nations without jeopardizing our civil liberties, without undermining our Constitution, and without ceding away America’s treasured sovereignty. That is my commitment to you. That is President Trump’s commitment to you.”

Kennedy closed on a prayerful note:

“Thank you, and God bless you all and God bless our country.”

This marks a seismic shift in U.S. global health policy.

It’s a rejection not just of the WHO’s latest power grab, but of the broader movement to institutionalize emergency control, narrative suppression, and biometric surveillance under the banner of “pandemic preparedness.”

For those who still believe in freedom, Kennedy’s message is clear: Not on our watch.

Praise from Congress

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) said:

“The COVID-19 pandemic exposed how the incompetency and corruption at the WHO demands comprehensive reforms. Instead of addressing its disastrous public health policies during COVID, the WHO wants International Health Regulation amendments and a pandemic treaty to declare public health emergencies in member states, which could include failed draconian responses like business and school closures and vaccine mandates. Since 2022, I have led the ‘No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Approval Act,’ which the House passed last year. The United States will not allow the WHO to use public health emergencies to devastate our nation. I fully support the Trump administration’s decision to reject the IHR amendments.”

Representative Tom Tiffany (R-WI):

“America’s public health policy belongs to the American people and should never be dictated by unelected globalists at the WHO or the UN. Time and time again, the WHO has demonstrated it cannot be trusted, and I am grateful that the Trump administration is standing strong to protect American sovereignty.”

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX):

“The United States must never cede our sovereignty to any international entity or organization. I applaud Secretary Kennedy and Secretary Rubio for rejecting the World Health Organization’s (WHO) ill-advised International Health Regulations (IHR) amendments. I have long supported the U.S. withdrawing from the WHO and defunding their power-hungry organization. My legislation, H.R. 401, first introduced in the 117th Congress, does just that while advancing the mission statements of America First and Healthcare Freedom. The WHO, a widely discredited international organization, lost any potential credibility during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we must ensure no future administration grants them any legitimacy or further power over the health of Americans.”

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ):

“Secretary Kennedy and President Trump have proven their commitment to putting America First. WHO is an unaccountable international organization that hands individuals’ healthcare freedoms to corrupt bureaucrats. I’m thankful for Secretary Kennedy’s firm stance against WHO’s Pandemic Agreement that will protect Americans’ health freedom and privacy. Let’s Make America Great and Healthy Again.”

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 230,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.