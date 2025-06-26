In a stunning move prioritizing child safety, U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has withdrawn American funding from The Gates Foundation–backed international vaccine cartel, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, citing child deaths linked to the DTP jab.

HHS pulled the funding the day after this website revealed Bill Gates’ new $1.6 billion pledge to Gavi despite 2,673,347 vaccine-linked injuries reported in VAERS, the infection of 260 children in a Gates-funded live tuberculosis bacteria trial, and the Foundation’s plan to double its spending pace to advance vaccines, AI, and depopulation-linked programs through 2045.

In a landmark policy shift, Secretary Kennedy has confirmed that the United States will no longer fund Gavi, citing the syndicate’s role in silencing dissent, ignoring vaccine safety science, and engaging in opaque policymaking.

“I’m pleased to have this opportunity to address the Gavi community,” Kennedy began in his official statement, produced by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “We’re living now in a time of upheaval, a time of popular revolt against established institutions that have lost the public trust and that includes medicine. President Trump and I are committed to earning it back. We will do that by preserving what is honest, what serves our country and the world, and we will sweep away that which is not.”

Kennedy called out Gavi and the World Health Organization (WHO) for their role during the COVID-19 pandemic in suppressing free speech: “A major concern that I share with the president is how the World Health Organization in Gavi partnered together during the COVID-19 pandemic. To recommend best practices for social media companies to silence dissenting views, to stifle free speech and legitimate questions during that period.”

He further criticized Gavi’s continued endorsement of experimental COVID shots for pregnant women, saying: “In addition, Gavi has continued to make questionable recommendations encouraging pregnant women to receive COVID-19 vaccines.”

Kennedy acknowledged Gavi’s positive contributions: “There’s much that I admire about Gavi, especially its commitment to making medicine affordable to all the world’s people. Gavi has done that part of its job very well.”

However, he emphasized that Gavi’s failure to prioritize vaccine safety is disqualifying: “Unfortunately, in its zeal to promote universal vaccination, it has neglected the key issue of vaccine safety. When vaccine safety issues have come before Gavi, Gavi has treated them not as a patient health problem, but as a public relations problem.”

Kennedy cited the DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis) vaccine as a major failure of Gavi policy:

“One example is the DTP vaccine, which the developed world replaced a long time ago. With a much safer DTP vaccine. A landmark study in 2017 by five highly regarded mainstream vaccine experts found that girls vaccinated with DTP were 10 times more likely to die from all causes in the first six months of life than those children who are unvaccinated.”

He continued, referencing the publication of that study:

“A 2017 study was published in an Elsevier peer reviewed journal, which collaborates with the Lancet and was funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark and the European Union. The authors of this study were five internationally revered deities of vaccine research, all of whom are strong vaccine proponents.”

Kennedy then quoted the authors’ conclusion directly:

“The study therefore concluded, and I quote, ‘All currently available evidence suggests that the DTP vaccine may kill more children from other causes than it saves from diphtheria, tetanus, or pertussis.’” “And yet,” Kennedy noted, “Gavi has nonetheless promoted the DTP vaccine heavily in developing countries. It’s now the most popular vaccine in the world.” “Despite compelling peer-reviewed research by eminent scientists, associating it with very high increases in all cause mortality among children. When the science was inconvenient, Gavi ignored the science.”

Kennedy issued a direct call to action to Gavi: “I call on Gavi today to re-earn the public trust and to justify the $8 billion that America has provided in funding since 2001.”

“And I’ll tell you how to start,” he said. “Taking vaccine safety seriously. Consider the best science available even when the science contradicts established paradigms.”

He concluded by declaring the end of business as usual:

“Until that happens, the United States won’t contribute more to Gavi. Define success, not just in terms of the number of vaccines delivered, but on their rigorously measured overall impacts.” “Business as usual is over. Unaccountable and opaque policymaking is over. I invite all of you to join us in a new era of evidence-based medicine. Old standard science and integrity. Thank you very much.”

You can watch Kennedy’s announcement below:

Gavi Doubles Down on DTP Vaccine, Ignores Data Linking Shot to Increased Child Mortality

Gavi issued a defiant press release immediately following Secretary Kennedy’s announcement, doubling down on its promotion of the controversial DTP vaccine and ignoring the HHS head’s call for accountability.

Kennedy had cited a peer-reviewed 2017 study showing girls vaccinated with DTP were “10 times more likely to die from all causes” compared to unvaccinated children, and directly accused Gavi of treating vaccine safety issues as “a public relations problem.”

But Gavi’s official statement made no reference to the study itself or the mortality findings.

Instead, Gavi reiterated its endorsement of the DTPw (whole-cell) vaccine, claiming:

“Based on a full assessment of the science available, Gavi continues to have full confidence in the DTPw vaccine.”

They believe the shot is an essential part of their international campaign.

While Kennedy urged Gavi to “consider the best science available even when the science contradicts established paradigms,” the Alliance instead appealed to authority, pointing to the World Health Organization’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) as justification for continued DTPw use:

“Any decision made by Gavi… is made in alignment with recommendations by WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE)… through a rigorous, transparent, and independent process.”

Rather than respond to Kennedy’s evidence that DTP vaccination correlates with a tenfold increase in all-cause mortality in some populations, Gavi reframed the debate around “temporary side effects such as redness and swelling” and emphasized that DTPw “tends to produce a stronger, longer-lasting immune response.”

Gavi also attempted to rationalize its continued use of the DTPw shot in developing nations by arguing that poorer countries cannot manage the booster schedules required for the safer DTaP alternative.

The vaccine fanatical group has made it clear they intend to proceed with business as usual, regardless of safety signals or mounting concerns about their most widely used vaccine.

This decisive action by HHS marks a historic turning point—and if these kinds of courageous steps continue, the future of public health may finally belong to the people, not to the global pharmaceutical syndicates that have long placed profit over safety.

