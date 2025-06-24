The Gates Foundation has announced a commitment of $1.6 billion over the next five years to support Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance’s worldwide crusade to inject children and “the world’s most vulnerable communities” with vaccines.

The move comes after a recent Gates Foundation–funded human trial in South Africa injected children with live tuberculosis-family bacteria, infecting 260 kids—while earlier Gates-backed gain-of-function research had already engineered tuberculosis strains to grow uncontrollably.

The press release announcing the new pledge doesn’t mention safety once.

“The Gates Foundation today announced a commitment of US$1.6 billion over the next five years to support Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance—one of the most effective mechanisms for delivering lifesaving vaccines to children and preventing disease in the world’s most vulnerable communities,” the Gates Foundation press release reads. “The foundation’s renewed support comes amid a global crisis. International development programs have been severely impacted by declining budgets and shifting political priorities.”

The Foundation is justifying the massive financial commitment based on its claim that “child deaths will rise” if more kids aren’t injected with pharmaceutical drugs.

This is despite CDC’s VAERS system showing 2,673,347 adverse events (injuries, hospitalizations, deaths) linked to vaccines since 1990.

A Harvard-HHS report found that VAERS captures fewer than 1% of actual adverse events, meaning the number could be closer to 200 million.

During a 2010 TedTalk, Bill Gates stated that “if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower [the world population] by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent.”

Amid historic foreign aid cuts, Bill Gates is urging wealthy nations to invest in Gavi.

“The legacy of our generation cannot be that we looked away as millions of poor children died of preventable causes,” said Gates. “The world now has affordable, effective, proven tools that save lives. Wealthy nations should fully fund Gavi and the Global Fund, the organizations created to get those products to the people who need them.”

The Trump administration’s recent move to dismantle USAID cut off billions in taxpayer funds that have historically supported globalist operations tied to GAVI, George Soros’ regime change efforts, and the World Economic Forum’s agenda.

Gavi has vaccinated more than 1.1 billion children across the world, with the Gates Foundation committing more than $30.6 billion to advance vaccines since 2000, according to the new press release.

Nevertheless, the group claims children “still lack access to essential vaccines, and outbreaks of preventable diseases—including measles and meningitis—are increasing, threatening to reverse decades of gains.”

In release, the Gates Foundation promised its work will continue to influence digital public infrastructure, artificial intelligence, education, agriculture, and the advancement of “gender equality.”

The foundation announced last month that it will “permanently” close in 2045 after spending an additional $200 billion over the next 20 years—doubling its funding pace to accelerate vaccine, medicine, and global depopulation agendas.

