The Trump administration has made its formal debut at the BIO 2025 International Convention, the global biotech industry’s most powerful and far-reaching gathering—an event heavily shaped by longtime Gates Foundation partnerships.

On Tuesday, FDA Commissioner Dr. Martin Makary—confirmed in March 2025 under President Donald J. Trump—will take the Main Stage for a fireside chat on the future of U.S. drug oversight.

The session headlines a week of closed-door collaborations between federal agencies, pharma giants, AI developers, and nonprofit power players like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and BIO Ventures for Global Health (BVGH).

BIO 2025 brings together over 20,000 biotech leaders from across the globe, with a focus on global vaccine development, gene editing, pandemic preparedness, and digital health surveillance systems.

For years, the Gates Foundation has used BIO as a launchpad for its global health ambitions.

The Foundation funds BVGH, co-hosts sessions at BIO, and has openly called for expanding biotech’s role in developing vaccines for the Global South—often in coordination with U.S. government entities like HHS, NIH, BARDA, and ARPA-H.

Here are the major pharmaceutical companies involved in BIO 2025, all of which have major shares owned by BlackRock, the World Economic Forum (WEF)-aligned asset manager:

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Pfizer

Zoetis

Moderna

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

CSL Behring

Seqirus

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi

AstraZeneca

Roche / Genentech

Trump’s Presence at Gates-Backed Event Marks New Alignment

Dr. Makary’s high-profile appearance suggests an administration-level endorsement of the very biotech networks and government-pharma collaborations that exploded under COVID-19—and that continue under the guise of preparing for the next global health crisis.

The event’s timing is critical.

Weeks prior, the Trump White House rolled out “Generation Gold Standard,” a $500 million federal vaccine platform focusing on avian influenza, or bird flu—led by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Sessions at BIO 2025 reveal a matching agenda:

“Maximizing Protection: Enhancing National RSV Infant Immunization Strategies”

“It’s Not ‘Just the Flu’: Harnessing Innovation to Save Lives”

“Rapid Response Capabilities During Outbreaks”

“Universal Vaccines: Foundation Models and AI Integration”

Even as the federal government ramps up bird flu vaccine contracts and expands surveillance tools, FDA approval was just granted to Moderna’s mRNA-1283—a COVID shot containing a genetically engineered fragment from influenza, the same virus altered in GOF experiments to become airborne between mammals.

Gates-Style Bioengineering Meets Trump-Era Oversight

BIO’s agenda is built around synthetic vaccines, AI-enhanced diagnostics, next-gen pandemic simulations, and public-private alignment across agencies and industries.

Gates Foundation–funded entities continue to push molecular chimeras—vaccines built from multiple stitched-together virus fragments—as the solution to tomorrow’s outbreaks, even as gain-of-function research continues behind the scenes with loosened oversight.

Makary now becomes the figurehead overseeing all of this as the Trump administration places its stamp on a biotech regime deeply shaped by past globalist and Gates-backed priorities.

