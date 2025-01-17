The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is under fire as Florida whistleblower William S. Scott launches a bold legal campaign, demanding the IRS investigate what he alleges are profit-driven activities disguised as philanthropy.

In a case that could redefine nonprofit accountability, Scott is taking the IRS to federal court for its failure to act on his whistleblower claim.

The story was reported by BrokenTruth.tv on Tuesday and picked up by Children’s Health Defense the next day.

Scott, executive director of the World Peace Through Education Foundation, filed his amended appeal and petition for Writ of Mandamus on January 8, 2025, accusing the Gates Foundation of exploiting its tax-exempt status while engaging in vaccine-related profiteering.

“Under the pretense of improving World Health, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation/Trust has been engaged in the promotion, manufacture and sale of Covid-19 vaccines that were not sufficiently tested for safety or for effectiveness for their intended use,” Scott stated bluntly in his filing.

He argues that the IRS should retroactively tax these activities as ordinary income and cease allowing the foundation’s alleged misuse of tax exemptions.

“The claim that its efforts are charity are bogus and it has acted in bad faith,” Scott charged, amplifying his calls for government accountability.

IRS Pushes Back

The IRS, in a December 20, 2024 motion to dismiss, attempted to shut down Scott’s claims by citing sovereign immunity and arguing that the federal court lacks jurisdiction over the matter.

However, Scott countered in his January 6, 2025 response that the IRS’s refusal to investigate represents a dereliction of its statutory duties.

He demanded judicial intervention to compel action, asserting that the agency failed to conduct a good faith investigation.

Scott’s case has revealed cracks in the IRS’s arguments.

Critics have questioned the agency’s reliance on legal precedents such as Li v. Commissioner, which some argue are too narrow to address the unprecedented nature of Scott’s allegations.

Conflicts of Interest & Legal Ethics Under Scrutiny

Journalist John Davidson, writing for BrokenTruth.tv, exposed troubling details about the IRS’s legal team.

Davidson noted that Matthew L. Paeffgen, one of the Department of Justice attorneys defending the IRS, previously worked for McDermott Will & Emery, a wealth management firm that advised Smart Immune, a Gates Foundation partner.

Davidson remarked on the irony, stating that the IRS’s response to Scott’s court order in five days was a demonstration of “the greatest act of government speed and efficiency in modern history.”

This starkly contrasts with the agency’s own admission that processing tax-exempt applications typically takes seven months.

The alleged conflict of interest involving Paeffgen has raised serious ethical questions.

Federal statutes, including 28 U.S.C. § 455 and Rule 1.7 of the American Bar Association’s Model Rules of Professional Conduct, mandate that attorneys must withdraw from cases where their impartiality could reasonably be questioned.

Paeffgen’s prior connections to a Gates Foundation partner have drawn scrutiny, with critics suggesting that his involvement undermines the IRS’s credibility in the case.

A Broader Call for Accountability

This case highlights growing concerns about the misuse of tax-exempt status by powerful organizations and the lack of oversight by federal agencies.

Scott’s relentless pursuit of transparency is a bold challenge to entrenched systems that allow influential nonprofits to operate without adequate scrutiny.

As the fight escalates, this case may set a precedent for how tax-exempt entities are held accountable in the future.

