While Houston Methodist is designing the “solution,” Bill Gates is funding both the problem and the lucrative response.

Houston Methodist Research Institute has joined a Gates- and World Economic Forum–backed effort to develop an AI-enhanced, self-replicating mRNA vaccine for Nipah virus—just months after Gates-funded scientists at Harvard conducted gain-of-function research to genetically modify the virus’s core replication machinery.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

Houston Methodist has been facing criticism for suspending and publicly denouncing Dr. Mary Talley Bowden (@MdBreathe) in 2021 for promoting ivermectin and opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates, leading to her resignation and subsequent lawsuits against the hospital for defamation and financial transparency.

According to the White House, gain-of-function research “is the most likely the origin of COVID-19,” raising questions about why the same high-risk experimentation—this time on a virus with a 75% fatality rate—is being funded again and fed directly into vaccine design pipelines controlled by the very entities that helped engineer the threat.

If the U.S. government was allocated over $5 trillion in emergency funding for a disastrous COVID response through multiple relief packages between 2020 and 2022, would a lab-driven Nipah pandemic offer the same kind of financial windfall?

Now, the same funding network currently building the injectable Nipah “cure” also bankrolled research that altered the virus’s replication system.

And the only recently published, Gates-funded study analyzing Nipah’s polymerase function may now be informing how vaccine developers choose which viral proteins to encode into the shot.

In short: Gates helped manipulate the virus’s inner workings—and now Houston Methodist is helping build the AI-driven, self-replicating mRNA shot to allegedly counter those viral structures.

The CEPI Operation

The effort is coordinated by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), launched at Davos in 2017 by the World Economic Forum, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and several national governments.

Today, CEPI announced it was expanding its Nipah program with $13.38 million in new funding to support India-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals.

Gennova will develop and test the vaccine in India, while Houston Methodist will use artificial intelligence to identify viral protein targets most likely to stimulate an immune response.

But CEPI hasn’t disclosed the scientific sources being used to identify those targets—only that Houston Methodist will use AI to “optimize the properties of proteins derived from the virus.”

Meanwhile, the most recent Gates-funded study dissecting those viral proteins came from Harvard in January.

The Gates-Funded Gain-of-Function Work

In that January 2025 study published in Cell, researchers from Harvard Medical School and Boston University, funded by the Gates Foundation, introduced targeted mutations into the Nipah virus polymerase gene—the enzyme responsible for viral replication and transcription.

They genetically altered the L and P proteins of the polymerase and tested how those changes affected replication in cell-based systems.

These experiments did not involve the full virus but qualify as gain-of-function research by the NIH and NCBI’s own definition as “any selection process involving an alteration of genotypes and their resulting phenotypes.”

The Harvard study fits both.

The researchers altered viral genotype to measure changes in replication behavior, and specifically noted their work could support drug targeting and future countermeasure design.

“This new understanding can help us identify the functional properties of the polymerase structure that could be leveraged as drug targets,” said co-author Jonathan Abraham.

The Link: Protein Targeting Informed by Recent Gates-Funded Mutation Work

While CEPI has not confirmed which data sets Houston Methodist is using, the only publicly known Gates-funded study analyzing the structure-function relationship of Nipah’s polymerase is the January 2025 Harvard study.

That study’s purpose was explicitly to inform the design of treatments.

Given the shared virus, funder, and 90-day timeline between the mutation study and the vaccine development announcement, it is reasonable to conclude that Harvard’s work is likely among the primary sources feeding into the AI-driven target selection process.

At minimum, the Harvard gain-of-function research expanded the structural understanding of viral proteins that CEPI, Gennova, and Houston Methodist are now actively encoding into a replicating vaccine.

The Self-Amplifying mRNA Platform

The vaccine itself is based on self-amplifying mRNA (saRNA)—a next-generation RNA platform designed to replicate inside the body, producing a high volume of viral protein from a small dose.

CEPI says the technology could enable 100-day vaccine response rollouts in future pandemics.

That timeline depends on having pre-characterized viral protein targets—exactly the kind of data generated by the Harvard gain-of-function experiments.

The Bigger Picture

Bill Gates is funding both sides of the operation.

He paid for scientists to genetically alter the replication engine of a pandemic-class virus—and now he’s funding the AI-enhanced injectable built to neutralize those engineered viral components.

Houston Methodist : Using AI to select Nipah protein targets for the saRNA vaccine

Gennova Biopharma : Manufacturing and testing the self-replicating vaccine in India

CEPI (Gates/WEF) : Coordinating and funding the vaccine development

Harvard/Boston University : Performing gain-of-function research on the Nipah polymerase

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation: Funding both the viral mutation experiments and the vaccine pipeline

The Gates-funded study didn’t just analyze the natural virus—it intentionally created mutant polymerase proteins, observed how they behaved, and used this data to simulate new drug targets. That means the virus was altered by human hands, and those alterations are being directly used to shape vaccine strategy.

As usual, the public is told this is about prevention. But in truth, a handful of organizations are manipulating pandemic-class viruses while designing AI-enhanced, self-replicating solutions—then marketing both sides of the threat-response equation as global public goods.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood