The dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) will deliver a major blow to the globalist, anti-American efforts of Bill Gates, George Soros, and the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The Biden administration had requested $64.4 billion in discretionary budget authority for 2025 for State, USAID, and other international programs.

But on Monday, the Trump admin ordered the closure of USAID’s Washington D.C. headquarters and is now threatening to shut down the agency permanently.

Contrary to mainstream depictions of the agency as a provider of philanthropic assistance for soup kitchens and health clinics, USAID is a tool of Deep State foreign policy used to exert influence in other countries under the guise of humanitarian aid.

USAID is frequently involved in laundering taxpayer money through projects that support globalist strategic interests, which might not always align with the stated goals of development or poverty alleviation.

The agency covertly supports regime change operations by funding opposition groups, NGOs, and initiatives that align with globalist political and economic objectives, thereby meddling in the internal affairs of sovereign nations.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt recently condemned the “insane priorities” that USAID has funded around the world.

“I don’t know about you, but as an American taxpayer, I don’t want my dollars going towards this crap,” Leavitt said.

Bill Gates

The United States, through USAID, has been a major contributor to Bill Gates’ international vaccine initiative, GAVI Alliance, since its inception in 2000.

In 2020, USAID announced a commitment of $1.16 billion to Gavi for fiscal years 2020 to 2023.

More recently, the U.S. pledged at least $1.58 billion to Gavi over the next five years for its upcoming replenishment period.

These contributions, combined with previous funding, likely exceed $2 billion.

Gates’ GAVI was one of the top recipients of USAID grants in 2024, according to the Association of American Physicians & Surgeons.

The Association shared a screenshot indicating USAID gave GAVI $4 billion for that year alone.

George Soros

In 2017, the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation claimed that George Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF) had been the primary implementer of USAID’s foreign aid since at least 2009, Sputnik reports.

However, the collaboration between Soros and USAID dates back much further.

A 1993 USAID document reveals that the agency had already partnered with Soros’ Management Training Program to train 30 professionals from Bulgaria, Estonia, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia.

By the late 1990s and early 2000s, Soros’ network of NGOs played a central role in the wave of color revolutions that swept through Eastern Europe.

One of the most notable instances occurred in 2003–2004 when Soros’ International Renaissance Foundation partnered with USAID to support Ukraine's Orange Revolution, Sputnik points out.

In the years leading up to the uprising, the U.S. funneled substantial funds into the region, spending $54.7 million in 2003 and another $34.11 million in 2004 on so-called “democracy programs” in Ukraine, with USAID acting as a key conduit.

Soros’ influence extended beyond Eastern Europe.

In April 2018, the legal watchdog Judicial Watch exposed USAID’s role in backing Soros’ globalist agenda in Guatemala, where OSF allegedly spent approximately $100 million fomenting unrest in Latin America between 2015 and 2018.

Further revelations emerged in October 2018 when Judicial Watch obtained documents showing that USAID had collaborated with Soros to finance radical left-wing activists in Albania.

Reports indicate that in 2016, USAID allocated $9 million to a campaign run by Soros’ East West Management Institute.

The scale of Soros-linked funding continues to grow.

In 2024, then-President Joe Biden requested nearly $30 billion for USAID in 2025, underscoring the massive financial resources flowing through the agency—many of which have historically intersected with Soros-backed initiatives.

World Economic Forum

According to the World Economic Forum, a future is coming in which global citizens will “own nothing” and “be happy” about it, and the United States will no longer be the world’s leading superpower.

From 2013 to 2022, USAID invested approximately $26 million in multi-year agreements, according to the WEF’s website.

In January 2024, House Republicans introduced legislation, the ‘Defund Davos Act,’ to specifically block the State Department, USAID, and any other federal agency from funding the Forum.

A report from the time confirmed the U.S. “has spent millions on the WEF over the years.”

“Forcing American Taxpayers to fund annual ski trips for insular, global elitists is absurd – not to mention reprehensible,” said U.S. Representative Scott Perry (R-PA), who led the bill. “The World Economic Forum doesn’t deserve one cent of American funding, and it’s past time we defund Davos.”

“The wealthy WEF globalists should not receive Americans’ hard-earned tax dollars,” said Wisconsin Rep. Tom Tiffany, an original cosponsor of the legislation. “The Defund Davos Act would ensure that U.S. tax dollars are not funding the World Economic Forum and their reset on our way of life. I thank Congressman Perry for leading this important effort.”

USAID’s shutdown isn’t just a bureaucratic reshuffle—it’s a direct hit to the globalist stronghold that’s funneled billions into Gates’ vaccine empire, Soros-backed regime change, and WEF’s dystopian vision.

