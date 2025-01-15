Globalist billionaire George Soros and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund are financing the political activism organizations behind the Committee to Protect Health Care, the leading nonprofit actively opposing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination as Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

The Soros and Rockefeller names are associated with influential worldwide philanthropy.

George Soros’s Open Society Foundations and the Rockefeller Foundation play significant roles in shaping international health policies and supporting left-leaning political initiatives.

These foundations’ extensive resources and partnerships enable them to exert considerable influence promoting globalist agendas and progressive causes all over the world.

Committee to Protect Health Care CEO Dr. Rob Davidson recently wrote a letter to U.S. senators urging them to vote against confirming Kennedy, who is President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for HHS head.

RFK Jr.’s successful appointment would represent a pivot away from the mainstream healthcare status quo championed by Davidson and his sympathizers.

This is because Kennedy is skeptical toward mainstream medical practices, particularly vaccines, and advocates for more transparency and individual choice.

For example, he’s exposed how the COVID-19 injections are unsafe and linked to numerous health issues, a stance that contradicts the mainstream health narrative.

RFK Jr. has argued that the current healthcare system is broken due to corruption, undue influence from pharmaceutical companies, and a lack of transparency, leading to compromised public health policies.

Davidson believes having such a viewpoint makes Kennedy “not only unqualified to lead this essential agency—he is actively dangerous,” his letter reads.

Kennedy’s appointment “is a slap in the face to every health care professional who has spent their lives working to protect patients from preventable illness and death,” he writes.

But Davidson’s vitriol for RFK Jr. makes sense given that his Committee to Protect Health Care is funded by orgs backed by big-money globalist names like Soros and Rockefeller.

The Committee to Protect Health Care receives funding from several left-leaning organizations, including the Sixteen Thirty Fund and the Hopewell Fund.

The Sixteen Thirty Fund is financed by Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss, LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, eBay founder Pierre Omidyar, and George Soros.

George Soros’ group, the Open Society Foundations, gave Sixteen Thirty more than $75 million between 2016 and 2022.

The Hopewell Fund is financed by the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, Fidelity Investments Charitable Gift Fund, William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, James Irvine Foundation, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Democracy Fund, and the Stephen M. Silberstein Foundation.

Since 2023 and through 2025, the Rockefeller Foundation has granted $4,750,000 to the Hopewell Fund.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood