Soros, Rockefeller Money Behind Org Trying to Block RFK Jr.'s HHS Nomination
Dr. Rob Davidson's Committee to Protect Health Care is funded by globalist groups.
Globalist billionaire George Soros and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund are financing the political activism organizations behind the Committee to Protect Health Care, the leading nonprofit actively opposing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination as Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS).
The Soros and Rockefeller names are associated with influential worldwide philanthropy.
George Soros’s Open Society Foundations and the Rockefeller Foundation play significant roles in shaping international health policies and supporting left-leaning political initiatives.
These foundations’ extensive resources and partnerships enable them to exert considerable influence promoting globalist agendas and progressive causes all over the world.
Committee to Protect Health Care CEO Dr. Rob Davidson recently wrote a letter to U.S. senators urging them to vote against confirming Kennedy, who is President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for HHS head.
RFK Jr.’s successful appointment would represent a pivot away from the mainstream healthcare status quo championed by Davidson and his sympathizers.
This is because Kennedy is skeptical toward mainstream medical practices, particularly vaccines, and advocates for more transparency and individual choice.
For example, he’s exposed how the COVID-19 injections are unsafe and linked to numerous health issues, a stance that contradicts the mainstream health narrative.
RFK Jr. has argued that the current healthcare system is broken due to corruption, undue influence from pharmaceutical companies, and a lack of transparency, leading to compromised public health policies.
Davidson believes having such a viewpoint makes Kennedy “not only unqualified to lead this essential agency—he is actively dangerous,” his letter reads.
Kennedy’s appointment “is a slap in the face to every health care professional who has spent their lives working to protect patients from preventable illness and death,” he writes.
But Davidson’s vitriol for RFK Jr. makes sense given that his Committee to Protect Health Care is funded by orgs backed by big-money globalist names like Soros and Rockefeller.
The Committee to Protect Health Care receives funding from several left-leaning organizations, including the Sixteen Thirty Fund and the Hopewell Fund.
The Sixteen Thirty Fund is financed by Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss, LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, eBay founder Pierre Omidyar, and George Soros.
George Soros’ group, the Open Society Foundations, gave Sixteen Thirty more than $75 million between 2016 and 2022.
The Hopewell Fund is financed by the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, Fidelity Investments Charitable Gift Fund, William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, James Irvine Foundation, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Democracy Fund, and the Stephen M. Silberstein Foundation.
Since 2023 and through 2025, the Rockefeller Foundation has granted $4,750,000 to the Hopewell Fund.
Rockefeller name has been a maleovant disease, no matter how much make up one puts on smallpox, it is still smallpox. All funding was simply for his soulless greed. Short review of a long deception against the American citizen:
- 1892 - Departments in Univ. of Chicago, Columbia Univ., Univ. of Wisconsin with E.A. Ross
who has career full of Socio-communist relations. Ross’s book “Social Control” (1901) is the
textbook teaching how a few can gain control over Society. Albin W. Small, first Chair, taught
Sociology as History, Economics, and Political Science. This Department and Albin W. Small
were funded by Rockefeller Foundation.
- 1903 - 1913 Philanthropic Foundations entered, a few as early as 1895along with the Federal Reserve. Creating false economics and third party funding of subversive activities, via social cover. Rockefeller, Carnegie, Guggenheim, Tides and many others.
Skipping some years of deception:
- 1914 - Rockefeller and the Ludlow Massacre -- Killing of mine workers in Colorado-
- 1921 - the Council on Foreign Relations group created. our initial shadow Government.
The Elite who hired Wilson all joined, including Rockefeller and recruitment of others began.
- 1926 - Communist Psychopolitics - The description of a course taught at the “Lenin
Institute” to Americans sent by John D. Rockefeller. Rockefeller was member of the CFR
- This course still exists. What is “Psychopolitics? The art & science of asserting and
maintaining dominion over the thoughts and loyalties of Individuals, Officers, bureaus, and
Masses and the effecting of the conquest of enemy Nations through “Mental Healing”.
Psychopolitics, is a less known oblique to Geo-politics, dealing with molding the highest
strata of the “Mental Healing” arena - through this effecting of the conquest of enemy
nations through “mental Healing”. Objective, conquest through social chaos. Beria,
Mass Murderer of entire villages in the Russian conquests, was the Professor of the 2 year
course.
- Authors note: Beria was the longest-surviving and the most influential of Stalin's secret
police chiefs of the People's Commissariat for Internal Affairs (NKVD). The responsibility of
the NKVD was to ensure the internal security of the Soviet Union and it systematically did so
through massive political repression, authorized murders of many hundreds of
thousands of politicians and citizens, kidnappings, assassinations, and mass deportations
- 1945 - The United Nations Charter ( Not Treaty ) was signed. Here is one of the greatest
lies perpetrated on the Global Public. The structural White Papers of the United Nations
managed, and generated by 50 CFR members ( including the Rockefeller “Lenin Institute”
members ) previously inserted into the United States Government and Universities in many
administrative positions. This in concert with the RIIA of Great Britain. The Dumbarton Oaks,
story is only partly true. This action was handled by Alger Hiss of prior note, who was later
imprisoned as a Soviet spy and who had been Roosevelts right hand man. Alger Hiss, Soviet
spy, was known to Roosevelt who casually dismissed the notification. Hiss was at both Tehran
and Yalta. This begins the current living History, that gets us to today.
UN does not want Known: http://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/embed_code/38199716
- 1946 - UNESCO Education is instituted. 1946 - 1948: 1948: UNESCO: Its Purpose and Its
Philosophy by Sir Julian Huxley (the first director-general of UNESCO, 1946-1948) is
published, in which Huxley declares: "The general philosophy of UNESCO should be a
scientific world humanism, global in extent and evolutionary in background... Political
unification in some sort of world government will be required...Tasks for the media division of
UNESCO (will be) to promote the growth of a common outlook shared by all nations and
cultures...to help the emergence of a single world culture... Even though it is quite true that any radical eugenic policy will be for many years politically and psychologically impossible, it will
be important for UNESCO to see that the eugenic problem is examined with the greatest
care, and that the public mind is informed of the issues at stake so that much that now is
unthinkable may at least become thinkable." Excerpts from this volume were reproduced under the title, "A New World Vision" (The Humanist, March/April 1979), and the Fabian Socialist Huxley, who was named 1962 "Humanist of the Year," elsewhere said that humanism's "keynote, the central concept to which all its details are related, is evolution." Also, it was Sir Julian Huxley (brother of Brave New World author Aldous Huxley, and grandson of Thomas Huxley who was known as "Darwin's Bulldog" because of his defense of evolution).
-1972 - 1979 - Oregon Political Structure re-aligned with the U.N. by Rockefeller and $500,000to Oregon State University to rename and sell as utopian the drastic reduction in property rights Statewide.
LT Robert K. Powell "Oregon Slavery Gazette"
Thank you, Robert
About 20 years ago, I came across the book called iron curtain over America. I have my suspicions of course since the late 90s.
These people are embedded everywhere
I don’t know if you recall a West Point graduate several years back when they throw their hats in the air after the graduation ceremony he flipped his hat around and inside the hat was written we won communism one or something like that West Point put out a statement a week later saying something to the effect that it was a joke Basically whitewashed the treasonous behavior.