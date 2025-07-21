JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob's avatar
Bob
21h

Soooo why dont they rescind it???

Did i miss that part???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Alice in Wonderland's avatar
Alice in Wonderland
21h

Regarding the instatement of new policies ~ I hope Kennedy and Spears will stagger their vacation schedules in future.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture