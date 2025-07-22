JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ruth Williams's avatar
Ruth Williams
10h

For me the hospitals are a no go zone. In 2010, my husband was in ICU & one morning I walked in to see him in restraints & paralyzed! He did not survive for very long after that morning. The staff kept trying to have me sign a form which would have left his body to “science”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
10h

Often these patients are conscious yet immobilized in other words paralyzed. Yet able to feel pain and awake aware lucid and knowledgeable of their flesh being cut and organs remove removed

For the hearing impaired

Before you volunteer to have your organs harvested on your state drivers license unless you are the most twisted suicidal masochist imaginable

You might want to reread the above

Not sure if it is possible to illustrate a more horrifying or nightmare scenario than this

Welcome to America

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture