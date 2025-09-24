President Donald Trump stood before the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday and called for the total abolition of the creation of biological weapons.

Trump’s statement comes at a time when laboratories worldwide are actively engineering pathogens under the banner of pandemic preparedness, with bird flu serving as the most prominent—and most dangerous—focus of experimentation.

Moreover, the U.S. has a long history of deploying bioweapons on Americans without informed consent.

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic, the DARPA/EcoHealth operation ‘DEFUSE’ outlined plans to release self-spreading COVID-related substances on human populations.

The president declared before the UN:

“As we seek to reduce the threat of dangerous weapons today, I’m also calling on every nation to join us in ending the development of biological weapons once and for all. And biological is terrible and nuclear is even beyond and we include nuclear in that. We want to have a cessation of the development of nuclear weapons.”

This demand carries enormous implications that even Trump himself may not realize.

If nations were to comply, it would mean no more gain-of-function (GOF) experiments—the very type of research that produced lab-engineered strains of bird flu, coronaviruses, and other pathogens we’ve repeatedly reported on in recent studies.

It would mean an end to the “Frankenstein chimera” creations produced by splicing genes from multiple viruses together under the banner of biodefense or pandemic preparedness.

And, though likely not his explicit intention, Trump’s call would also extend to vaccine development programs, since vaccine creation is inseparably tied to dual-use bioweapons research.

Dual use means the very same techniques used for creating vaccines—such as engineering viruses, inserting gene segments, and growing pathogens in cell cultures—can also be used to create biological weapons.

For example, U.S. military biodefense experts have admitted in peer review that something as seemingly innocent as the measles vaccine “was created by passaging the virus until mutations arose that altered virus tropism—a technique that could be considered, by current definitions, GOF research.”

Trump made his point bluntly, equating the destructive potential of biological weapons with nuclear arms:

“We know and I know and I get to view it all the time. ‘Sir, would you like to see?’ And I look at weapons that are so powerful that we just can’t ever use them. If we ever use them, the world literally might come to an end.” “There would be no United Nations to be talking about. There would be no nothing.”

He then linked COVID-19 directly to man-made research:

“Just a few years ago, reckless experiments overseas gave us a devastating global pandemic. Yet despite that worldwide catastrophe, many countries are continuing extremely risky research into bioweapons and man-made pathogens. This is unbelievably dangerous.”

Congress, the White House, the Department of Energy, the FBI, and the CIA have acknowledged that a lab-related incident involving gain-of-function research is the most likely origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To address the threat, Trump announced that his administration will lead a new global framework:

“To prevent potential disasters, I’m announcing today that my administration will lead a international effort to enforce biological weapons convention, which is going to be meeting with the top leaders of the world by pioneering an AI verification system that everyone can trust. Hopefully, the UN can play a constructive role.”

Implications of Trump’s Call

If Trump’s words are taken literally, the scope of what would have to end is staggering:

No Gain-of-Function Research : The engineering of more transmissible or more lethal pathogens would be barred.

No Chimera or Reassortant Virus Creation : The kinds of hybridized bird flu viruses we have exposed in journal publications would fall under bioweapons prohibition.

Vaccine Development in Jeopardy: Because vaccines often require growing, attenuating, or genetically engineering viruses, the line between “defensive” vaccine work and “offensive” bioweapons creation blurs. Trump’s stance therefore logically implies halting vaccine research, even if not explicitly stated.

It remains to be seen whether Trump will follow through on truly ending all bioweapons creation, which would necessarily involve shutting down vaccine development.

Or whether his call will be narrowly applied in a way that spares the very dual-use programs responsible for the risks he condemned.

A Double-Edged Sword: The AI Question

Trump also pledged to “pioneer an AI verification system” to enforce the ban.

While meant to build trust, such a system would concentrate enormous oversight power in a centralized, technological mechanism—potentially controlled by the very same global institutions funding gain-of-function research.

Bottom Line

Trump’s UN speech marked a turning point: for the first time, a U.S. president publicly called COVID a product of “reckless experiments” and demanded an end to biological weapons creation worldwide.

If taken literally, his proposal would dismantle decades of dual-use research programs—from high-risk gain-of-function labs to vaccine pipelines built on the same dangerous methods.

It would mean no more Frankenstein chimera creation, no more bird flu mutations in government labs, and no more vaccine development carried out with the same techniques used for weaponizing pathogens.

The question now is whether nations will truly dismantle the very research apparatus that has defined modern “pandemic preparedness.”

Or whether Trump’s initiative will be co-opted into a narrow framework, sparing the programs most responsible for the risks he condemned and replacing them with an AI-driven enforcement system that could entrench global control instead of ending it.

