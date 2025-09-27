A massive South Korean cohort study covering 8,407,849 people and published Friday in the peer-reviewed journal Biomarker Research has raised stark warnings about COVID-19 vaccination and cancer.

The authors write plainly:

“COVID-19 vaccination could be associated with an increased risk of six specific cancer types, including thyroid, gastric, colorectal, lung, breast, and prostate cancers.”

The most damning data show that booster doses more than doubled pancreatic cancer risk within one year.

Pancreatic Cancer: 125% Increase After Boosters

The data revealed that pancreatic cancer risk soared with boosters.

The authors report:

“Booster doses substantially affected the risk of three cancer types in the vaccinated population: gastric and pancreatic cancers (Table 1).”

Specifically, the booster group faced a hazard ratio (HR) of 2.25, meaning a 125% increase in pancreatic cancer risks.

Prostate Cancer: 69% Increase

Among men, prostate cancer risk rose sharply:

“Prostate (HR, 1.687; 95% CI, 1.348–2.111) cancers significantly increased at 1 year post-vaccination.”

That translates to a 69% higher risk of prostate cancer compared to the unvaccinated.

Lung Cancer: 53% Increase

The authors found:

“Lung (HR, 1.533; 95% CI, 1.254–1.874)… cancers significantly increased at 1 year post-vaccination.”

This equals a 53% higher risk of lung cancer within a year.

Thyroid Cancer: 35% Increase

The study documented:

“Thyroid (HR, 1.351; 95% CI, 1.206–1.514)… cancers significantly increased at 1 year post-vaccination.”

That means a 35% increase in thyroid cancer cases.

Gastric Cancer: 34% Increase

The authors stress:

“Gastric (HR, 1.335; 95% CI, 1.130–1.576)… cancers significantly increased at 1 year post-vaccination.”

And more directly:

“Considering the significantly higher risk of gastric cancer in vaccinated individuals than in unvaccinated individuals, clinicians should prioritize monitoring the risk of gastric cancer in relation to COVID-19 booster doses.”

That equates to a 34% higher gastric cancer risk, with boosters still elevating the danger (+23%).

Colorectal Cancer: 28% Increase

The findings show:

“Colorectal (HR, 1.283; 95% CI, 1.122–1.468)… cancers significantly increased at 1 year post-vaccination.”

A 28% increase overall, with women more vulnerable.

Breast Cancer: 20% Increase

For women, the study states:

“Breast (HR, 1.197; 95% CI, 1.069–1.340)… cancers significantly increased at 1 year post-vaccination.”

That’s a 20% higher risk, especially in younger women under 65.

Vaccine Type Breakdown

The researchers wrote:

“cDNA vaccines were associated with the increased risks of thyroid, gastric, colorectal, lung, and prostate cancers; mRNA vaccines were linked to the increased risks of thyroid, colorectal, lung, and breast cancers; and heterologous vaccination was related to the increased risks of thyroid and breast cancers.”

cDNA vaccines in this study refer to viral vector shots such as AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, which use complementary DNA carried by an adenovirus to deliver instructions.

mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna use messenger RNA directly packaged in lipid nanoparticles.

Two different platforms, both tied here to elevated cancer risks.

Bottom Line

This is not speculation.

It’s government health insurance data covering millions of people.

The clearest warning is that boosters more than doubled pancreatic cancer risk (+125%), alongside prostate cancer up 69%, lung 53%, thyroid 35%, gastric 34%, colorectal 28%, and breast 20%.

As the study itself acknowledges:

“Our data showed associations between COVID-19 vaccination and an increased the risk of six cancer types.”

This is a multi-cancer alarm tied to the vaccines billions received worldwide.

If these findings hold, the COVID-19 vaccination campaign will go down as one of the greatest medical disasters ever inflicted on humanity.

