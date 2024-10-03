A new study published last month in Immunity & Ageing provides further evidence that repeated mRNA COVID-19 injections weaken the immune system, particularly in older adults.

Researchers observed a shift in the immune response after multiple vaccinations, which could have important implications for vaccine effectiveness in elderly populations.

The study, led by Anne T. Gelderloos and colleagues, examined the immune response of older adults (aged 65 to 83) after their second, third, and fifth COVID mRNA shots.

It found that these individuals experienced a significant increase in IgG4 antibodies after repeated vaccination.

IgG4 is a subclass of antibodies that, unlike other types, is less capable of triggering immune functions such as activating natural killer (NK) cells, which play a critical role in fighting viral infections.

Crucially, the researchers reported that “increased levels of IgG4 associate with reduced Fc-mediated effector functionality.”

This means that as IgG4 levels rise, the body’s ability to carry out essential immune functions—such as activating NK cells and triggering complement deposition, which helps destroy pathogens—decreases.

What Does This Mean?

In simpler terms, the body’s immune response in older adults becomes less effective after repeated mRNA COVID jabs.

While these shots are said to initially boost the production of antibodies, they also trigger a switch to producing IgG4 antibodies.

These IgG4 antibodies are less capable of launching an aggressive immune attack, potentially reducing the body’s ability to fight off future infections.

The study also noted that “the capacity of specific serum antibodies to mediate NK cell activation and complement deposition relative to S1-specific total IgG concentrations decreased upon repeated vaccination.”

Essentially, as the number of vaccinations increases, the immune system’s ability to mount a strong response through NK cells and other defense mechanisms diminishes.

Implications for Vaccine Effectiveness

One of the concerns raised by the study is whether this change in antibody type affects the overall effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing severe illness.

While the vaccines are said to promote virus-neutralizing antibodies, which prevent the virus from entering cells, the study points out that the diminished function of antibodies involved in immune defense could be problematic.

“Considerable class switching to IgG4 also occurs in older adults upon repeated mRNA vaccination and that IgG4 levels following the fifth vaccine dose even exceed those induced after the third dose,” the study reveals.

This progressive increase in IgG4 levels with each subsequent dose is concerning because IgG4 is less effective in activating key immune defenses.

Why Does This Happen?

The underlying reason why repeated mRNA vaccinations cause this shift toward IgG4 antibodies is still not fully understood.

However, the study explains that “there is increasing evidence that especially mRNA vaccines are prone to induce [class switching recombination] to distal subclasses,” such as IgG4, potentially due to the prolonged presence of the vaccine antigen in the body.

In other words, the mRNA shots, which introduce a portion of the virus’s genetic material into the body to trigger an immune response, may be causing the body to repeatedly produce antibodies that aren’t as effective at fighting the virus over time.

The findings add to a growing body of evidence suggesting that repeated vaccinations could hinder the immune system.

This may prompt health officials to reconsider COVID jab administration, especially for older adults, who are more susceptible to severe illness but may also experience this shift in immune function.

