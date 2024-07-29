A new study published Friday in the peer-reviewed academic journal Immunology Letters confirms Pfizer Inc.’s mRNA COVID-19 shot is only 3% effective in children with symptoms beginning after an average of 192 days post-injection.

Questions are raised as to whether mRNA jabs now being formulated for the apparently incoming bird flu pandemic will be as just as ineffective.

The new prospective test-negative, case-control study sought to estimate the effectiveness of Pfizer’s original wild-type BNT162b2 coronavirus shot against Omicron infection among children aged 5–11 years.

The investigation was conducted in Toledo, southern Brazil, from June 2022 to July 2023.

A total of 461 (25 cases; 436 controls) were included in the primary analysis.

The mean age was 7.4 years, 49.7% were female, 34.6% were obese, and 14.1% had chronic pulmonary disease.

Among the patients, 301 (39.8%) were unvaccinated, 160 (21.1%) had received two doses of BNT162b2, and 91 (12.0%) had received a single dose of Pfizer’s BNT162b2 mRNA COVID injection.

Only 4 (0.5%) participants had received 3 doses of BNT162b2.

Significantly, the researchers found that receiving two doses of the Pfizer jab was only 3% effective against the disease after 99–224 days.

“The adjusted estimate of two-dose vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic Omicron was 3.1% (95% CI, -133.7% to 61.8%) after a median time between the second dose and the beginning of COVID-19 symptoms of 192.5 days (interquartile range, 99 to 242 days),” the study reads.

In their conclusion, the authors emphasize two doses of the Pfizer COVID shot “was not associated with significant protection against symptomatic Omicron infection.”

They write: “In this study with children 5-11 years of age, a two dose-schedule of original wild-type BNT162b2 was not associated with a significant protection against symptomatic Omicron infection after a median time between the second dose and the beginning of COVID-19 symptoms of 192 days.”

The Pfizer jab suffers a “substantial” lack of effectiveness after only about 90 days.

“Lack of effectiveness of the two-dose schedule of wild-type BNT162b2 against symptomatic Omicron infection is likely explained by two key reasons,” the authors argue. “Firstly, the time between receipt of the most recent original wild-type dose and COVID-19 in this study was greater than 6 months on average - thus waning of protection against symptomatic disease was expected. Although recent real-world studies in children have found meaningful protection against symptomatic Omicron infection with the two-dose schedule of original wild-type BNT162b2, the vaccine effectiveness waned substantially by three to four months post-second dose.”

The shot’s lack of effectiveness was also attributed to the fact that the drug cannot defend against new virus variants because it is manufactured before those new variants arise.

“A second key reason for lack of protection was that Omicron sub-lineages were predominant during the study period, and it is likely that only 2 doses of wild-type vaccines are inadequate to provide protection against more distant omicron strains,” the study reads.

This is concerning because the COVID virus mutates and gives rise to a new variant every “three to six months,” according to virologist Dr. Andrew Pekosz of Johns Hopkins University.

