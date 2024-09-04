A new study made available last month in Open Forum Infectious Diseases has concluded that COVID-19 shots do not reduce the risk of developing medically diagnosed Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC), more commonly known as “long COVID.”

Open Forum Infectious Diseases is published by Oxford University Press on behalf of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) and the HIV Medicine Association.

The new research found no significant difference in the development of long COVID between jabbed and non-jabbed individuals.

The study, led by Dr. Melanie D. Swift and her team at Mayo Clinic, analyzed data from over 41,000 patients who tested positive for COVID.

Researchers used multivariable logistic regression models to evaluate the correlation between vaccination status and long COVID, controlling for factors such as age, sex, race, and comorbidity index.

According to the study, “No difference in the development of diagnosed PASC was observed between unvaccinated patients, those vaccinated with 2 doses of an mRNA vaccine, and those with >2 doses.”

In contrast to earlier studies that relied on symptom surveys to assess long COVID risk, this study used electronic health records to track medically diagnosed cases of long COVID.

“Most studies using symptom surveys found an association between pre-infection vaccination status and PASC symptoms, but studies of medically attended PASC are less common and have reported conflicting findings,” the study explained.

The researchers found that approximately 6.9% of the patients developed long COVID, with no significant protection offered by the vaccine.

The study’s analysis showed that “[n]o difference in medically-attended and diagnosed PASC was observed between unvaccinated patients, those vaccinated with 2 doses of an mRNA vaccine (aOR 0.98, p=0.7), and those with >2 doses (aOR 1.10, p=0.14).”

Additionally, the study noted that the risk of developing long COVID was lower for those infected during the Omicron variant period.

However, “No interaction was found between vaccination status and predominant circulating SARS-CoV-2 variant (p=0.79).”

The study authors conclude, “We found no association with vaccination status at time of infection and the subsequent development of medically attended and diagnosed PASC.”

You can read the full study below:

