HHS Just Terminated 22 mRNA Projects—But Quietly Preserved the Bill Gates-Funded Bird Flu Shot

Self-replicating mRNA, Bill Gates, gain-of-function—it's all still happening again.
Jon Fleetwood's avatar
Jon Fleetwood
Aug 06, 2025
18
22
Transcript

In this explosive report, I break down what HHS’s cancellation of 22 mRNA vaccine projects really means—and expose the hidden plan most influencers are missing:

  • HHS admits mRNA shots fail to protect against COVID and flu

  • $500M in taxpayer-funded mRNA projects terminated—including contracts with Pfizer, Sanofi, Moderna, CSL, and others

  • But BARDA is allowing Arcturus Therapeutics’ bird flu shot to continue—despite using self-replicating mRNA

  • ARCT-2304 is backed by Bill Gates, funded by BARDA, and fast-tracked by Trump’s FDA

  • FDA approved the Gates-funded bird flu vaccine in November 2024, with no long-term safety data

  • April 2025: Arcturus vaccine receives fast track designation

  • May 2025: Trump admin launches $500M “Generation Gold Standard” project for government-owned bird flu + coronavirus vaccines

  • BARDA admits mRNA tech increases viral mutation and may prolong pandemics—yet still backs a bird flu mRNA shot

  • Arcturus’ jab is the only known vaccine being allowed to continue under HHS’s new policy

  • Gates has publicly said vaccines can be used to reduce global population by 10–15%

  • The stage is set for the next manmade pandemic—and the virus of choice is bird flu

I connect the dots between gain-of-function research, government vaccine contracts, population control, and the strategic pivot from COVID to H5N1.

The next playbook is already in motion.

Watch and share.

