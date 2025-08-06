HHS Just Terminated 22 mRNA Projects—But Quietly Preserved the Bill Gates-Funded Bird Flu Shot

In this explosive report, I break down what HHS’s cancellation of 22 mRNA vaccine projects really means—and expose the hidden plan most influencers are missing:

HHS admits mRNA shots fail to protect against COVID and flu

$500M in taxpayer-funded mRNA projects terminated—including contracts with Pfizer, Sanofi, Moderna, CSL, and others

But BARDA is allowing Arcturus Therapeutics’ bird flu shot to continue—despite using self-replicating mRNA

ARCT-2304 is backed by Bill Gates, funded by BARDA, and fast-tracked by Trump’s FDA

FDA approved the Gates-funded bird flu vaccine in November 2024, with no long-term safety data

April 2025: Arcturus vaccine receives fast track designation

May 2025: Trump admin launches $500M “Generation Gold Standard” project for government-owned bird flu + coronavirus vaccines

BARDA admits mRNA tech increases viral mutation and may prolong pandemics—yet still backs a bird flu mRNA shot

Arcturus’ jab is the only known vaccine being allowed to continue under HHS’s new policy

Gates has publicly said vaccines can be used to reduce global population by 10–15%

The stage is set for the next manmade pandemic—and the virus of choice is bird flu

I connect the dots between gain-of-function research, government vaccine contracts, population control, and the strategic pivot from COVID to H5N1.

The next playbook is already in motion.

Watch and share.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 230,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.