In a deeply alarming experiment, scientists at the University of Georgia—funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH)—have synthetically engineered what is classified as a so-called highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus and used it to deliberately expose live dairy cows to the lab-made construct.

The same NIH contract (75N93021C00014) also funded a separate experiment in which Mount Sinai and Texas Biomedical Research Institute scientists engineered a never-before-seen H5N1-labeled construct that killed 100% of exposed mammals under laboratory conditions.

It also funded a separate study in which researchers reconstructed H5N1 from genetic sequences, infected mammals, and deliberately drove the evolution of drug-resistant, mammalian-adapted strains under the leadership of controversial gain-of-function virologist Yoshihiro Kawaoka.

Congress, the White House, the Department of Energy, the FBI, and the CIA acknowledged that a lab-related incident involving gain-of-function research is most likely the origin of COVID-19, raising concerns that ongoing experiments like these could trigger another deadly, man-made pandemic.

Engineered Virus Constructed From Plasmids

The construct used in the study was not a natural isolate.

It was recreated in the lab using gene synthesis technology:

“Reverse genetics plasmids for wild-type A/Texas/37/2024 (H5N1) were obtained from Twist Biosciences... This virus represents the first reported human exposure to H5N1 from a dairy cow in the United States. Reverse genetics to generate the infectious clone was performed using the 8-plasmid system...”

This synthetic sequence—originally said to be derived from a human case during the Texas dairy outbreak—was recreated using an artificial DNA template, not purified biological samples.

The engineered material was treated by researchers as a presumed infectious agent, consistent with prevailing virological models.

Deliberate Exposure of Live Cows

The researchers exposed Jersey dairy cows to the engineered material both nasally and intramammarily under high-containment biosafety protocols:

“Cows were inoculated with 1x10^6 TCID50/ml of A/Texas/37/2024 (H5N1), administered as follows: 4 ml instilled into each nostril... and 2 ml in each of two quarters (front right [FR], and rear left [RL]), using a teat cannula.”

The outcome included symptoms labeled by researchers as:

“High levels of viral RNA detected for several days in external and internal swabs of infected teats, and milk samples.” “Milk samples from all three cows exhibited high levels of vRNA... reaching peak titers on day 3 post-infection...” “The mammary gland tissues exhibited necrotizing mastitis and ductitis.” “IHC revealed a variable number of viral antigen positive alveolar cells and, in necrotic areas, viral antigen positive alveolar and ductal luminal contents including sloughed alveolar cells, necrotic debris, and milk.” “These same areas also showed high viral RNA levels, as confirmed by positive viral RNA ISH staining.”

What Researchers Claimed Was the Risk

The researchers themselves asserted that their work raises pandemic concerns:

“As H5N1 viruses continue to infect new hosts, spread geographically, and reassort with other influenza subtypes, the risk of a pandemic steadily increases.” “This phenomenon, known as reverse zoonosis, contributes to the increased genetic diversity of swine influenza viruses, posing significant challenges for vaccine development and control efforts.”

But the real issue here isn’t what researchers claim is risky—it’s what they are being funded to do: construct and release synthetic genetic material labeled as government-classified pathogens into living animals, using taxpayer dollars.

NIH Contract Details

This experiment was funded under multiple NIH grants and contracts, including the CEIRR (Centers of Excellence for Influenza Research and Response) program.

A key funding source is NIH contract number 75N93021C00014, awarded to Dr. Adolfo Garcia-Sastre at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

According to public NIH funding records, that single contract has received over $59 million in U.S. taxpayer funding to date.

The University of Georgia team—specifically Dr. Daniel R. Perez, a known CEIRR investigator—acknowledged this funding source in the study:

“Funding for this work includes grants, contracts, and subawards to D.R.P. including National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health (NIH) Grant award number R21AI146448 and R01AI154894, Contract number 75N93021C00014 and Options 15A, 15B and 17A.”

Conclusion

This NIH-backed research demonstrates that government-funded scientists are synthesizing government-classified material in the lab and directly injecting it into U.S. livestock.

Whether one accepts the conventional interpretation of viral contagion or views the symptoms as responses to invasive biological materials, the implications of this work remain deeply troubling.

Taxpayer dollars are not just funding surveillance or vaccines—they are being used to create and test dangerous genetic constructs on live animals, with pandemic rhetoric as cover.

Taken together, these NIH-funded experiments—engineering novel H5N1 constructs, exposing livestock, inducing full lethality in mammals, and evolving drug-resistant strains—form a disturbing pattern that raises urgent questions about whether the world is being quietly primed for another lab-originated pandemic.

