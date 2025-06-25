A Nature Communications paper published last week reveals that NIH-funded researchers at the University of Tokyo and University of Wisconsin are actively reconstructing bovine H5N1 influenza virus using reverse genetics, generating artificial stocks of this high-consequence pathogen for mammalian challenge studies—all while new agencies and public figures continue claiming that dangerous gain-of-function (GOF) research has been stopped.

The risky research comes as the USDA is advancing a federal plan to vaccinate U.S. poultry for bird flu while conducting gain-of-function experiments on avian influenza—deepening concerns of government-led pandemic orchestration.

It also comes as NIH and USDA scientists—working with Pfizer-linked patent holders—are developing experimental mRNA bird flu vaccines for U.S. dairy cattle, with no published data on long-term safety or whether mRNA products enter the food supply.

In the new Nature study, the virus was synthetically built from cDNA clones based on a Texas dairy cattle isolate:

“A/dairy cattle/Texas/24-008749-001/2024 virus was generated by reverse genetics.” (Nature Communications, 2025)

The team was led by Yoshihiro Kawaoka, one of the world’s most controversial GOF virologists.

They deliberately infected mice with this engineered H5N1 virus, administering drug treatments at various times to force viral evolution.

“Bovine H5N1 virus can transmit via respiratory droplets in ferrets, highlighting its pandemic potential.” “Treatment initiated 72 h post-infection rapidly led to the emergence of BXM-resistant viruses carrying the PA-I38T substitution.”

By using delayed drug treatment (baloxavir marboxil), the researchers drove the selection of resistant virus mutants.

This created new, mammalian-adapted H5N1 strains with reduced drug susceptibility, including mutations conferring 44- to 136-fold decreased sensitivity.

In simple terms, drug-resistant viruses are strains that no longer respond to antiviral treatments—meaning future infections could become far harder, or even impossible, to treat.

Reverse-Engineered H5N1 Stocks in the Lab

This is not passive monitoring of natural outbreaks.

The study confirms that researchers are deliberately:

Reconstructing H5N1 from gene sequences

Amplifying it into artificial virus stocks

Testing mammalian replication and drug resistance

Selecting for enhanced traits under laboratory pressure

Such engineered viruses are known to carry dual-use risks, meaning they could be misused or accidentally released.

The authors explicitly note the pandemic potential of these strains, which are already droplet-transmissible in ferrets, reportedly the best model for predicting human transmission.

Funded by NIH Despite ‘Ban’

The work was funded by U.S. taxpayers through the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), under the “Centers of Excellence for Influenza Research and Response” program (contract 75N93021C00014).

This comes just one week after NIH’s so-called “ban” update, issued following President Trump’s May 5, 2025 executive order.

But as previously reported:

NIH is still “accepting requests for exceptions to terminations or suspensions,” and projects not “deemed” dangerous may continue

Some U.S.-based gain-of-function research is only “suspended” while new policy is being written

Dangerous experiments can still be approved under exception rules, as waivers remain available.

Kawaoka’s GOF History

Lead author Yoshihiro Kawaoka was previously responsible for creating mammalian-transmissible H5N1 in 2012, a project that caused international outcry and triggered years of moratoriums on GOF flu research.

Now, under NIH contract funding, Kawaoka’s team is again engineering pandemic-capable H5N1 strains.

Despite public assurances, the NIH is continuing to bankroll the exact type of controversial research many Americans believe was banned.

Orchestrating the Problem & the Solution

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) recently warned that NIH-funded labs were mutating avian flu to make it more transmissible through the air and among mammals, a concern directly borne out by this new Nature paper.

Meanwhile, the federal government is simultaneously launching a $500 million bird flu vaccine initiative, mirroring the same pattern seen during COVID:

engineer the virus, then sell and mass-inject the vaccine.

This Nature paper provides undeniable proof that:

Reverse-genetics engineering of H5N1 is ongoing

Mammalian adaptation is being tested and enhanced

Drug resistance is being deliberately driven

NIH is funding the work

GOF work by Kawaoka’s team never stopped, despite public claims to the contrary

Another pandemic from the lab remains a real risk.

Funded by our own government.

