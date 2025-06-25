JonFleetwood.com

Bard Joseph
10h

All of the companies controlling medical industry and vaccines are a tax fraud because "the foundations are granted tax exemptions solely to do charitable work, but it is criminal syndicalism, conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States of America, Constutional Law 213, Corpus Juris Secundum 16."

Eustace Mullins

2 replies by Jon Fleetwood and others
Leslie H MSc
8hEdited

Thank you for the research and report! Shall we preempt a need for forgiveness?

Can’t always blame Chinese scientists and labs. Then again, I’ve observed that some Congress and Senate members don’t know the difference.

What if our representatives who write the checks and theoretically hold responsibility for laws, could put themselves at the front of line for testing all experimental or EUA drugs and vaccines… one generation before the products are commercialized or mandated for the masses?

Any lab leaks or questions of safety could be made the personal cleanup task and retest responsibility of our elected and top paid officials, as well as drug and weapons lobbyists. For a small fee they will agree that there are no adverse effects.

In case of problems, we categorize them all as test animals, identify them in presidential terms as Dogs, and let the Secretary of Homeland Security manage the situation in a gravel pit like she manages dogs she fails to train 🤡

We are no chickens! How long do we remain the world leading Superpower? After all, we say we are the Republic of laws, and a nation of the People for the People.

Just ask AI? We are the joke in which there’s no laughing matter, especially for our children and loved ones.

