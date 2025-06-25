NIH-Funded Scientists Rebuild Pandemic-Capable H5N1 Virus Using Reverse Genetics, Drive Mammalian Adaptation and Drug Resistance: Journal 'Nature'
Bird flu pandemic orchestration underway?
A Nature Communications paper published last week reveals that NIH-funded researchers at the University of Tokyo and University of Wisconsin are actively reconstructing bovine H5N1 influenza virus using reverse genetics, generating artificial stocks of this high-consequence pathogen for mammalian challenge studies—all while new agencies and public figures continue claiming that dangerous gain-of-function (GOF) research has been stopped.
The risky research comes as the USDA is advancing a federal plan to vaccinate U.S. poultry for bird flu while conducting gain-of-function experiments on avian influenza—deepening concerns of government-led pandemic orchestration.
It also comes as NIH and USDA scientists—working with Pfizer-linked patent holders—are developing experimental mRNA bird flu vaccines for U.S. dairy cattle, with no published data on long-term safety or whether mRNA products enter the food supply.
In the new Nature study, the virus was synthetically built from cDNA clones based on a Texas dairy cattle isolate:
“A/dairy cattle/Texas/24-008749-001/2024 virus was generated by reverse genetics.” (Nature Communications, 2025)
The team was led by Yoshihiro Kawaoka, one of the world’s most controversial GOF virologists.
They deliberately infected mice with this engineered H5N1 virus, administering drug treatments at various times to force viral evolution.
“Bovine H5N1 virus can transmit via respiratory droplets in ferrets, highlighting its pandemic potential.”
“Treatment initiated 72 h post-infection rapidly led to the emergence of BXM-resistant viruses carrying the PA-I38T substitution.”
By using delayed drug treatment (baloxavir marboxil), the researchers drove the selection of resistant virus mutants.
This created new, mammalian-adapted H5N1 strains with reduced drug susceptibility, including mutations conferring 44- to 136-fold decreased sensitivity.
In simple terms, drug-resistant viruses are strains that no longer respond to antiviral treatments—meaning future infections could become far harder, or even impossible, to treat.
Reverse-Engineered H5N1 Stocks in the Lab
This is not passive monitoring of natural outbreaks.
The study confirms that researchers are deliberately:
Reconstructing H5N1 from gene sequences
Amplifying it into artificial virus stocks
Testing mammalian replication and drug resistance
Selecting for enhanced traits under laboratory pressure
Such engineered viruses are known to carry dual-use risks, meaning they could be misused or accidentally released.
The authors explicitly note the pandemic potential of these strains, which are already droplet-transmissible in ferrets, reportedly the best model for predicting human transmission.
Funded by NIH Despite ‘Ban’
The work was funded by U.S. taxpayers through the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), under the “Centers of Excellence for Influenza Research and Response” program (contract 75N93021C00014).
This comes just one week after NIH’s so-called “ban” update, issued following President Trump’s May 5, 2025 executive order.
But as previously reported:
NIH is still “accepting requests for exceptions to terminations or suspensions,” and projects not “deemed” dangerous may continue
Some U.S.-based gain-of-function research is only “suspended” while new policy is being written
Dangerous experiments can still be approved under exception rules, as waivers remain available.
Kawaoka’s GOF History
Lead author Yoshihiro Kawaoka was previously responsible for creating mammalian-transmissible H5N1 in 2012, a project that caused international outcry and triggered years of moratoriums on GOF flu research.
Now, under NIH contract funding, Kawaoka’s team is again engineering pandemic-capable H5N1 strains.
Despite public assurances, the NIH is continuing to bankroll the exact type of controversial research many Americans believe was banned.
Orchestrating the Problem & the Solution
Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) recently warned that NIH-funded labs were mutating avian flu to make it more transmissible through the air and among mammals, a concern directly borne out by this new Nature paper.
Meanwhile, the federal government is simultaneously launching a $500 million bird flu vaccine initiative, mirroring the same pattern seen during COVID:
engineer the virus, then sell and mass-inject the vaccine.
This Nature paper provides undeniable proof that:
Reverse-genetics engineering of H5N1 is ongoing
Mammalian adaptation is being tested and enhanced
Drug resistance is being deliberately driven
NIH is funding the work
GOF work by Kawaoka’s team never stopped, despite public claims to the contrary
Another pandemic from the lab remains a real risk.
Funded by our own government.
All of the companies controlling medical industry and vaccines are a tax fraud because "the foundations are granted tax exemptions solely to do charitable work, but it is criminal syndicalism, conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States of America, Constutional Law 213, Corpus Juris Secundum 16."
Eustace Mullins
Thank you for the research and report! Shall we preempt a need for forgiveness?
Can’t always blame Chinese scientists and labs. Then again, I’ve observed that some Congress and Senate members don’t know the difference.
What if our representatives who write the checks and theoretically hold responsibility for laws, could put themselves at the front of line for testing all experimental or EUA drugs and vaccines… one generation before the products are commercialized or mandated for the masses?
Any lab leaks or questions of safety could be made the personal cleanup task and retest responsibility of our elected and top paid officials, as well as drug and weapons lobbyists. For a small fee they will agree that there are no adverse effects.
In case of problems, we categorize them all as test animals, identify them in presidential terms as Dogs, and let the Secretary of Homeland Security manage the situation in a gravel pit like she manages dogs she fails to train 🤡
We are no chickens! How long do we remain the world leading Superpower? After all, we say we are the Republic of laws, and a nation of the People for the People.
Just ask AI? We are the joke in which there’s no laughing matter, especially for our children and loved ones.