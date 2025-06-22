The U.S. Department of Agriculture is evaluating a potential plan to vaccinate poultry against bird flu “for the first time that includes evaluating how it would affect exports,” the agency told Reuters this week.

The move comes as the USDA is reportedly performing dangerous gain-of-function experiments on purported bird flu viruses while also developing vaccines for bird flu, representing the orchestration of both the problem and the solution.

Per Reuters:

The action advances “the government’s assessment of a vaccine after the USDA received proposals on usage from associations representing egg and turkey producers,” according to the report. “Now, USDA and industry officials are pursuing a more solid, written plan to potentially show importers to gauge whether vaccinations would limit trading.” “The USDA said this week that it is working with federal, state and industry officials to develop its potential plan and is engaging with trading partners.”

Reuters said the agency expects to “complete the plan in July.”

Reuters pointed out that the USDA has already spent more than $1 billion compensating farmers for culled flocks.

The United Egg Producers industry group began work on its own proposal in January, which is said to involve “an initial vaccination for baby chicks, followed by a booster shot and then testing of flocks every few weeks.”

In February, the USDA quietly granted Pfizer spin-off Zoetis a conditional license for an H5N2 bird flu vaccine—despite H5N1 being the strain in circulation—deepening concerns that officials may be orchestrating both a future outbreak and its pre-planned “solution.”

Last month, the Trump administration launched a $500 million “universal” pandemic vaccine project targeting bird flu.

Trump’s CDC and FDA have been actively participating in WHO bird flu meetings—despite an executive order to withdraw from the organization—continuing the administration’s pattern of enabling bird flu pandemic planning and vaccine coordination.

Don’t forget that the recent stopgap spending bill hid an extension for public health emergency powers through 2025.

The pieces are falling into place for what looks less like preparedness—and more like pretext for the next manufactured public health emergency.

