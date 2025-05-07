Kentucky Senator Rand Paul (R) on Tuesday warned that bird flu gain-of-function experiments currently underway are a “death wish.”

The warning comes after President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order (EO) that many are incorrectly claiming bans all gain-of-function (GOF) in the U.S., but only suspends federal funding for some GOF research.

And even then, it explicitly allows for “exception[s].”

Moreover, a new executive rule took effect on Tuesday that allows the Secretary of any federal department to indefinitely waive oversight requirements for GOF experiments involving the most deadly pathogens known to man.

That means no safety checks and no independent review for government-led GOF experiments, despite the risky practice causing the COVID-19 pandemic that killed millions of Americans.

Trump’s new EO didn’t address the troubling waiver, possibly explained by his many efforts to lay the groundwork for an upcoming orchestrated bird flu pandemic.

The Trump administration’s bird flu efforts echo his September 2019 EO that authorized the U.S. Secretary of Defense to help develop “next-generation” vaccines just months before the COVID pandemic began.

The pre-COVID 2019 EO also authorized the Defense Department to help increase vaccination levels among American citizens.

Appearing on Newsmax, Sen. Paul reported that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has been funding GOF research to mutate the avian influenza pathogen for at least 10 years before COVID broke out.

“The NIH has funded research to mutate the avian flu to make it more transmissible through the air and among mammals,” the Kentucky senator said the ‘National Report’ segment. “This is very, very dangerous research.”

Raising lab leak concerns, Paul told Newsmax that bird flu could have a 50% mortality rate, compared to COVID-19’s less than 1% death rate.

“If we have a virus that leaks, that has 50% mortality, we’re talking about billions of people dying,” Paul said. “We’re talking about a planetary epidemic that could set us back centuries and cause violence and chaos and war throughout the entire planet. So we should not be funding research to make avian flu more transmissible. It’s a death wish.”

The Kentucky senator revealed it was Anthony Fauci who “had this elaborate setup around the world to [fund] gain-of-function to avian flu.”

“But we know they’re doing it with various other viruses. We’ve only scratched the surface,” he said.

Paul indicated he’s been collecting records from all labs that are doing the “biological warfare” research “to make sure that they're not actually doing things that, instead of killing the enemy, actually would kill us.”

If engineering bird flu to be more lethal and transmissible is a “death wish,” then leaving the door wide open for secretive government experiments—under Trump’s own watch—may be the wish coming true.

You can watch the senator’s exchange with Newsmax below:

Back in March, Senator Paul reintroduced the Risky Research Review Act, a proposal to establish an independent Life Sciences Research Security Board within the Executive Branch to oversee the funding of GOF research.

The group would be responsible for evaluating GOF research and other potentially harmful studies involving high-consequence pathogens.

Paul’s office admitted that the funding and study of life sciences research “lack sufficient government oversight, allowing American taxpayer dollars to be spent without proper safeguards.”

His legislation would establish a “much-needed stringent review process for the board to assess high-risk research and decide whether tax dollars should support specific research proposals, ensuring accountability and strengthening transparency.”

