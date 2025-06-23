The U.S. government is now pushing mRNA vaccine technology into the American food supply.

The study focused on alleged immune response and viral shedding—not safety—offering no data on long-term effects, tissue distribution, or whether mRNA products or spike proteins persist in milk or meat.

To date, CDC’s VAERS system shows 38,659 reported deaths, 220,887 hospitalizations, and over 1.66 million adverse events linked to COVID vaccines—most using the same mRNA platform now being tested in U.S. cattle—and a Harvard-HHS study found VAERS may capture fewer than 1% of actual adverse events.

This push to develop mRNA bird flu vaccines for cattle comes as the USDA is also advancing a federal plan to vaccinate U.S. poultry for bird flu by July, while simultaneously conducting gain-of-function experiments on bird flu viruses—deepening public concerns that the government is orchestrating both the next outbreak and its pre-planned “solution.”

It also comes as U.S. regulators are already letting another controversial biotech product—Bovaer, a cancer- and infertility-linked cattle feed drug—into the dairy supply to “fight climate change,” despite confirmed residues in milk and no public safety disclosures.

In a new study published online last month, researchers from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) tested an experimental mRNA lipid nanoparticle (LNP) bird flu vaccine in Holstein calves.

NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins are overseeing these efforts.

The researchers’ goal was to develop an mRNA shot to control the growing H5N1 bird flu outbreak in U.S. dairy cattle.

The vaccine is built on nucleoside-modified mRNA technology, the same platform used for COVID shots.

It encodes a portion of the H5N1 bird flu virus (clade 2.3.4.4b), encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles and injected intramuscularly into the calves.

“This study demonstrates that our H5 mRNA-LNP vaccine is immunogenic in calves,” the authors write, claiming the shot reduced viral shedding after the animals were fed raw milk from H5N1-infected cows.

The trial was funded by NIH and USDA, with testing conducted at the USDA National Animal Disease Center in Iowa, in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania’s RNA Innovation Institute.

But buried in the study’s disclosures is a glaring conflict of interest:

Lead authors Drew Weissman and Scott Hensley are co-inventors on patents covering nucleoside-modified mRNA vaccines, a technology now licensed and used in COVID vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

The study admits:

“S.E.H. [Hensley] and D.W. [Weissman] are co-inventors on patents that describe the use of nucleoside-modified mRNA as a platform to deliver therapeutic proteins and as a vaccine platform.”

It goes further:

“S.E.H. reports receiving consulting fees from Sanofi, Pfizer, Lumen, Novavax, and Merck.”

In other words, the very researchers developing mRNA bird flu vaccines for cows stand to benefit from the commercial expansion of mRNA shot platforms across both human and animal markets.

The Trump administration and USDA are not disclosing to the public that these vaccines, if approved, would introduce mRNA technology directly into the U.S. food supply—despite unanswered questions about the persistence of mRNA products or spike proteins in meat and milk.

U.S. government officials appear poised to escalate toward mass vaccination—even with mRNA vaccines developed by patent-holding insiders with pharma ties.

In February, the USDA quietly granted Pfizer spin-off Zoetis a conditional license for an H5N2 bird flu vaccine.

And last month, the Trump admin launched a $500 million “universal” pandemic vaccine project targeting bird flu.

Moreover, the CDC and FDA have been actively participating in WHO bird flu meetings, despite an executive order to withdraw from the organization.

The stage is apparently being set—not for honest pandemic preparedness—but for a seamless handoff from engineered outbreak to government-mandated mRNA solution, with the American food supply caught squarely in the middle.

Where are the long-term studies analyzing the safety of meat and milk products that come from mRNA-injected cattle?

