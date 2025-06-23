JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Krissy's avatar
Krissy
1h

As they continue their satanic rituals and chant “ death to America “

We are being exterminated from within

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture