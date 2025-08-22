JonFleetwood.com

Bird Flu: The Next Orchestrated Pandemic?—Billions in Funding, Frankenstein Experiments, and RFK Jr.'s Role

Inside my 'InfoWars' discussion with Maria Zeee on how governments and pharma are paving the way for a bird flu crisis.
Aug 22, 2025
The video you’re about to watch is my Thursday night appearance with Maria Zeee on InfoWars.

In this segment, we expose the coordinated global push to engineer, fund, and normalize bird flu gain-of-function research under the guise of pandemic preparedness.

  • Biden’s 2024 omnibus bill allocated over $1 billion for zoonotic influenza pandemic prep—explicitly bird flu.

  • Trump’s “Next-Gen Gold Standard Vaccine” program poured $500 million into two bird flu vaccines.

  • RFK Jr. cancelled 22 mRNA projects but allowed Arcturus Therapeutics’ bird flu vaccine to continue, funded by Bill Gates.

  • NIH, U.S., Japanese, Egyptian, and Austrian labs just published a chimeric H5N1 virus 100% lethal in mammals.

  • New studies describe bird flu strains engineered to replicate in human lung cells, resist Tamiflu, and evade vaccines—outside BSL-3 containment.

  • Gain-of-function bans are hollow—federal exemptions mean research never stopped.

  • Every peer-reviewed study we pulled shows the same alarming pattern: engineered bird flu with enhanced traits, stitched together via reverse genetics.

This is not speculation—it’s documented in government budgets, NIH-funded studies, and peer-reviewed journals.

Just as DARPA and Moderna’s pre-pandemic spike protein patents lined up with COVID, all signs point to bird flu being the “next crisis.”

If COVID was the trial run, bird flu is the main event—and billions are already on the table.

