JonFleetwood.com

'PEGASUS': U.K. to Run 'Largest Ever National Pandemic Response Exercise' After Signing Treaty Granting WHO Lockdown Power

Exercise to simulate novel outbreak, expand health data access, and cement permanent pandemic planning infrastructure across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

JON FLEETWOOD 2025.07.08 Tuesday

This autumn, the United Kingdom will run ‘Exercise PEGASUS,’ the country’s “largest ever pandemic response exercise,” after agreeing to an international pandemic accord that empowers the World Health Organization (WHO) to recommend lockdowns.

The timing has sparked concerns that governments and international agencies may be coordinating future lockdown scenarios under the guise of preparedness, raising the specter of another orchestrated pandemic event.

The revelation comes as the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)—the Pentagon’s military science division—prepares AI-driven simulations for pandemics caused by “natural or man-made infectious agents,” while simultaneously funding researchers who are now proposing to infect humans with aerosolized influenza under the guise of improving disease models.

