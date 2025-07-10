Moderna, Inc. today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “has approved the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Spikevax®, the Company’s COVID-19 vaccine, in children 6 months through 11 years of age who are at increased risk for COVID-19 disease,” according to a press release.

The current head of the FDA is Dr. Martin A. Makary, who was confirmed as Commissioner of Food and Drugs in March 2025.

A January 2023 Nature Reviews Drug Discovery paper co-authored by Moderna scientists bluntly admits that avoiding “unacceptable toxicity” in mRNA vaccines remains a major challenge, warning that “lipid nanoparticle structural components, production methods, route of administration and proteins produced from complexed mRNAs all present toxicity concerns” and that the way these vaccines spread through the body can cause harm due to “cell tropism and tissue distribution… and their possible reactogenicity.”

Moderna’s COVID shot, mRNA-1273, had been available for pediatric populations under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), which allows vaccine manufacturers to bypass more rigorous safety tests.

Now, Moderna’s COVID shot, mRNA-1273, has received full FDA approval for certain age groups despite persistent concerns about myocarditis, lack of long-term safety data, and the company’s own admission of “unacceptable toxicity” risks associated with its mRNA platform.

Spikevax is now available for people who are 65 years of age and older, or individuals 6 months through 64 years of age “at high risk for severe COVID-19.”

“Moderna expects to have its updated Spikevax vaccine available for eligible populations in the U.S. for the 2025-2026 respiratory virus season,” the release explains.

Ironically, Moderna emphasized that its drug “may not protect all people who receive the vaccine.”

It also warned that “your child should not get SPIKEVAX if you had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of SPIKEVAX or any Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or to any ingredient in these vaccines.”

This is despite it not being a common practice for doctors to clearly inform patients regarding all ingredients in vaccines before administration.

Moreover, Moderna admits there “is a very small chance that SPIKEVAX could cause a severe allergic reaction” that “would usually occur within a few minutes to 1 hour after getting a dose of SPIKEVAX.”

“For this reason, the healthcare provider may ask you or your child to stay for a short time at the place where you or your child received your vaccine,” the announcement cautions.

Signs of a severe allergic reaction can include “[t]rouble breathing, [s]welling of your face and throat, [a] fast heartbeat, [a] rash all over your body, [and] dizziness and weakness.”

The release emphasizes the danger of heart complications.

Myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart) have occurred in some people who have received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Myocarditis and pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have occurred most commonly in males 12 years through 24 years of age. You should seek medical attention right away if you or your child has any of the following symptoms after receiving Spikevax, particularly during the 2 weeks after receiving a dose of the vaccine: chest pain, shortness of breath, feelings of having a fast-beating, fluttering, or pounding heart. Additional symptoms in children may include fainting, irritability, poor feeding, lack of energy, vomiting, pain in the abdomen, or cool, pale skin.

Mounting Evidence Confirms Moderna COVID Shot Linked to Heart Damage, Prolonged Spike Production, and Cancer Cell Survival

The FDA recently updated the required warning label on Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID mRNA vaccines to include new data confirming that heart inflammation—myocarditis and pericarditis—remains a risk, especially for young males, and that cardiac injury often persists for months in those affected.

In the update, a study cited by the FDA confirms 82% of myocarditis cases showed heart damage on MRI, 60% had lingering scarring, and nearly half had moderate to severe injury.

A study published in March 2024 in the Journal of Evidence-Based Medicine confirms there is an increased risk of contracting the heart disease myocarditis during the 1- to 3-day period following the second and third doses of both the Pfizer Inc. (BNT162b2) and Moderna mRNA-1273 mRNA COVID jabs.

A May 2025 Nature study confirms that Moderna’s mRNA-1273 vaccine hijacks immune cells to produce the enzyme TENT5A, which rewrites and doubles the length of the vaccine’s mRNA tail, causing prolonged spike protein production far beyond what was disclosed—an undisclosed mechanism that effectively amplifies the genetic payload inside your body without your consent.

A September 2024 ACS Nano study confirms that Moderna’s mRNA vaccine enters the bloodstream within hours and remains in circulation for up to 15 days in 37% of subjects, directly contradicting public health claims that the shot stays localized and degrades quickly.

An April 2024 Brown University study posted to BioRxiv confirms that the spike protein produced by Moderna’s COVID mRNA shot suppresses the tumor-fighting p53 gene in cancer cells, helping them survive chemotherapy, a mechanism the lead author says “would also apply to vaccine-made spike.”

Despite all this, the FDA has granted full approval to inject Moderna’s mRNA platform—admitted by its own creators to pose “unacceptable toxicity” risks—into babies as young as six months old.

