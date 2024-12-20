Moderna Jab mRNA Enters Blood, Stays for Weeks—We Were Told It Wouldn't: Journal 'ACS Nano'
Study confirms "37% of Moderna vaccine subjects’ plasma (7 out of 19 subjects) at day 14 or 15 postvaccination."
Summary
Findings: Moderna’s SPIKEVAX mRNA vaccine was found in the bloodstream as early as 4 hours post-vaccination, peaking at 1-2 days.
Persistence: mRNA remained quantifiable in 37% of subjects for up to 14-15 days post-vaccination.
Contradiction: This challenges earlier claims that the vaccine would stay localized at the injection site.
Source: Australian researchers published the study on Wednesday in the peer-reviewed journal ACS Nano.
Supporting Evidence
Vaccine Entry Into Bloodstream:
The study reports: “Vaccine mRNA was detected in the plasma samples of all 19 bivalent booster vaccine subjects at 4 hours postvaccination.”
Levels “peaked at 1–2 (mean 1.3) days postvaccination… and subsequently displayed log-linear decay kinetics.”
Persistence in Circulation:
According to the study: “Small amounts of mRNA (0.001–0.01 ng/mL) remained above the lower limit of quantification (LLOQ) in 37% of Moderna vaccine subjects’ plasma (7 out of 19 subjects) at day 14 or 15 postvaccination.”
Systemic Circulation of Lipid Nanoparticles:
The authors note: “The detection of both intact vaccine mRNA and the SM-102 lipid in the blood suggests that the lipid nanoparticles containing both materials may be circulating in the blood.”
Context and Analysis
Original Claims vs. Reality
Public health officials and vaccine manufacturers initially told the public that mRNA vaccines remain localized at the injection site.
For example, Dr. Bryn Boslett, a purported infectious disease expert from UCSF, claimed in January 2021 that the jab mRNA is “likely going to stay right in the arm where it’s injected.” She said the mRNA “is quickly degraded by the body after it does its job.”
The new study contradicts such claims by demonstrating systemic and lasting circulation of vaccine components.
Implications for Safety
The study authors acknowledge: “We detected low levels of mRNA in plasma above LLOQ up to 14–15 days after vaccination. This is consistent with recent cross-sectional and autopsy studies.”
mRNA vaccines have been associated with a range of issues that contribute to negative health outcomes, including links to over 1,200 diseases, waning immunity, breakthrough infections, shedding, pseudouridine tied to cancer growth, frameshifting tied to immune system disorders, contamination with foreign DNA and the SV40 cancer gene sequence, ingredient toxicity, spike protein toxicity, and death.
Why It Matters
The presence of mRNA in the bloodstream raises critical questions:
Health Implications: What are the potential effects of systemic distribution?
Transparency: Why were these findings not disclosed earlier?
The study’s revelations necessitate further investigation into the biodistribution and long-term effects of mRNA vaccines.
Bottom Line
This study underscores the importance of transparency and the need for continuous safety evaluations. Public trust depends on honest and comprehensive communication about vaccine behavior and safety.
