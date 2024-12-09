A new study published this weekend in the peer-reviewed journal International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research has revealed a significant association between indirect exposure to COVID-19 vaccinated individuals and the onset of menstrual irregularities among unvaccinated women.

The findings, based on a survey of over 6,000 participants, bring critical attention to the potential effects of vaccine shedding and environmental transmission.

Menstrual Irregularities

The study reports that “indirect exposure to COVID-19 vaccinated persons was significantly associated with the likelihood of the onset of menstrual irregularities.”

Among unvaccinated participants who were in close proximity to vaccinated individuals:

71.7% reported symptoms within one week.

50.1% reported symptoms within three days.

Researchers further identified that “the strongest association lies within the comparison of ‘Daily within 6 feet outside the household’ versus 'Seldom/Sometimes/Daily outside 6 feet,’” with relative risks of 1.34 for heavier menstrual bleeding, 1.28 for early periods, and 1.26 for extended bleeding.

This means that women who were in daily close proximity to vaccinated individuals were 34% more likely to experience heavier menstrual bleeding, 28% more likely to have an early period, and 26% more likely to have extended bleeding compared to those with less frequent or more distant exposure.

Shedding & Biodistribution of Vaccine Components

The study raises significant concerns about shedding—the excretion and potential environmental spread of vaccine components, such as lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) and spike proteins.

The authors explain:

“The lipid nanoparticles (LNP), which are the packaging for the mRNA, have also been shown to have wide biodistribution in rodent studies... LNPs are primarily excreted from the experimental animals through feces and urine but also via saliva, sweat, breastmilk, or exhalation.”

The researchers further describe the possible transmission routes for these components, stating:

“The proposed transmission routes to others include inhalation (aerosol), breast milk, transdermal (through keratinocytes), and transplacental.”

Additionally, they note:

“There is accumulating evidence that there can be vaccine component or antibody transmission following COVID-19 vaccination, including via exhaled breath aerosol.”

Shedding: A Critical Concern in Vaccine Proximity Effects

The study underscores the importance of understanding shedding phenomena in the context of vaccine proximity.

It explains:

“Unfortunately, there is no evidence that such shedding studies were implemented; however, in the Pfizer clinical trial documents, participants were advised to report any potential gene therapy exposure by way of inhalation or skin contact with a pregnant woman or the woman’s sexual partner, prior to the time of conception.”

Additionally, the authors emphasize the need for rigorous monitoring and analysis of shedding patterns, stating:

“As described by Banoun (2023), pharmacokinetic studies should include the study of the absorption, distribution, and biotransformation of the vaccine ingredients, the excretion (i.e., shedding) of mRNA-containing lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), modified spike-encoding free mRNA, the resultant spike protein product manufactured by the human body, the residual DNA from the manufacturing process, and other chemical components.”

The study also connects the phenomenon of shedding to public health implications, citing FDA documents:

“Shedding may occur immediately following product administration and again days to weeks later.”

Timing of Symptom Onset

The study documents a striking temporal link between proximity to vaccinated individuals and the onset of menstrual symptoms. It states:

“Out of our total sample, 86.4% reported some level of contact within 6 feet of vaccinated individuals, and of those women who could recall when their symptoms began, 68.4% showed symptoms within one week, and 48.6% were within 3 days or the same day of being near a vaccinated person.”

These timelines correlate with existing findings of vaccine component biodistribution in the human body:

“Vaccine mRNA fragments have been found in the blood up to 28 days post-vaccination, and spike protein has been reported in recipients’ blood up to 100 days and 187 days post-injection.”

Implications for Public Health

The authors express concerns over the lack of reproductive health assessments in initial vaccine trials.

They highlight:

“None of the clinical trials for the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines reported on significant health effects specific to women, including possible reproductive harm and/or menstrual disorders.”

Unvaccinated in Danger?

This peer-reviewed research underscores the need for more transparency and investigation into the indirect effects of COVID-19 shots.

The findings call for rigorous shedding studies and enhanced monitoring of reproductive health impacts.

As the authors conclude:

“These combined findings lead us to suggest that the unvaccinated study participants with no known direct exposure to COVID-19 vaccine reported menstrual abnormalities, similar to those abnormalities experienced by the directly exposed, i.e., vaccinated subgroup.”

This study is a vital step in understanding the broader implications of shot rollout, highlighting the need for continued scientific inquiry and public awareness.

