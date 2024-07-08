A new study published this month in the International Journal of Fertility & Sterility confirms “many” women experience menstrual disturbances after receiving a COVID-19 jab.

The authors aimed to investigate menstrual cycle disturbances after COVID injection in Iranian women of reproductive age.

The cross-sectional study was performed on 407 vaccinated women in the vaccination center of Imam Hossein Hospital in Tehran, Iran, between October 2021 and October 2022.

“We detected that many women experienced various menstrual disturbances after vaccination against SARS-CoV-2,” the authors confirm.

These disturbances mainly included changes in bleeding volume and metrorrhagia (vaginal bleeding that occurs irregularly between normal menstrual periods).

Among the women, 38.3% experienced menstrual disturbances after the third dose, 27.9% after the second dose, and 17.7% after the first.

Just over 80% of women experienced menstrual disturbances less than one month after the first dose, while 56.8% experienced disturbances after the second and 60.8% after the third.

Most menstrual disturbances lasted longer than three months after injection.

“After the first dose, a considerable proportion of menstrual disturbances lasted more than three months (97.2%). In contrast, this proportion was lower after the second (84.7%) and third (79.4%) doses,” the study reads.

Only 21.4% of the women previously had a history of menstrual disturbances.

Significantly, the prevalence of menstrual disturbances was not associated with vaccine type.

The authors call for further research to understand the underlying mechanisms of menstrual disturbances after COVID injection.

You can read the full study below:

