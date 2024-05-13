A new study published Thursday in the peer-reviewed journal Health Science Reports confirms the association between COVID-19 injections and changes in menstrual cycle patterns among childbearing women.

The authors begin by noting how “[m]any women reported experiencing abnormalities in their cycle after being vaccinated.”

Their cross-sectional study “aimed to evaluate the menstrual cycle patterns among women of childbearing age” aged 18 years and above in Saudi Arabia.

The study looked at 383 female participants with an average age of 30.8 ± 8.1 years, most of whom received the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT162b2) and Moderna (mRNA-1273) mRNA shots.

It confirms that a “significant proportion of participants reported postvaccination changes in the menstrual cycle.”

Nearly half of the women reported a change in their menstrual cycle patterns after the first dose, while slightly over one-third experienced changes after the second dose.

“Specifically, 43.1% reported changes after the first dose, and 38.4% reported changes after the second dose,” the study reads.

The mean length of the menstrual cycle increased from 27.5 ± 3.4 days before vaccination to 29.5 ± 10.8 days after the first dose.

Regarding the regularity patterns, “the percentage of participants who reported irregularity significantly increased from 13.8% to 24.8% after the first dose and 27.8% after the second dose, indicating a progressive trend.”

Concerning PMS, “the percentage of participants who reported severity in their symptoms increased from 11.5% to 29.5% after the first dose, with a slight decrease to 24.2% after the second dose.”

The severity of premenstrual symptoms also increased after the first dose: “Reported pain on the (WONG-BAKER) scale was also significantly elevated from 34 (8.9%) to 87 (22.7%) (p < 0.001) after the first dose.”

The authors also found that vaccination was “significantly associated with changes in flow volume, particularly toward a heavier menstrual flow (hemorrhages).”

“[H]eavy flow reporting almost doubled from baseline to 16.7% after the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination,” they write.

The study concludes:

A relatively high prevalence of menstrual cycle irregularities was reported by Saudi vaccinated women, particularly young adults. These findings suggest the need to further research and explore the underlying causes of these irregularities and develop interventions that may help mitigate their impact on women’s health. It is also recommended that women who observe long-term changes in their menstrual cycles seek follow-up and consultation with healthcare providers to ensure that any potential health concerns are addressed promptly.

The authors’ affiliations include:

Research Center, King Fahad Medical City Riyadh Second Health Cluster Riyadh Saudi Arabia

Clinical Trials Registry Saudi National Institution of Health (SNIH) Riyadh Saudi Arabia

College of Science King Saud University Riyadh Saudi Arabia

Reproductive Endocrine and Infertility Medicine Department, King Fahad Medical City Riyadh Second Health Cluster Riyadh Saudi Arabia

The new findings corroborate a January study published in Cureus that confirmed 41% of women experience menstrual disruptions after receiving a COVID shot, increasing to 44.1% after a second dose.

Another January study in the Journal of Family and Community Medicine similarly found that 45% of women reported postvaccine changes in their menstrual cycle.

You can download the full Saudi study below:

