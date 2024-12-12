The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday flagged at least five cases of “severe/very severe” RSV lower respiratory tract infections in infants who received Moderna Inc.’s mRNA RSV injections mRNA-1345 and mRNA-1365.

This means that those injected with Moderna’s mRNA RSV shot are becoming severely infected with RSV.

In other words, the shot is not only not working, but the vaccinated are getting the very disease the vaccine is supposed to protect from.

Alarmingly, the FDA confirmed that 26.3% of infants who received Moderna’s mRNA RSV shot came down with symptomatic RSV that “progressed to severe illness,” compared to only 8.3% in the non-vaccinated group.

This means individuals vaccinated with Moderna’s RSV vaccine were 3.17 times (or 18 percentage points) more likely to become severely infected with RSV than the unvaccinated.

According to the FDA Briefing Document:

During the study, an imbalance in severe RSV cases was identified, based on a pre-specified study stopping criterion, among participants 5 months through <8 months of age who received the lower mRNA vaccine dose. In Cohorts 3 and 4, five (5) cases (12.5% of participants) of clinically significant (CS) severe/very severe RSV were identified in the vaccine groups (all of whom had received 1 or 2 doses of a 3-dose schedule), compared with one (1) case (5% of participants) in the placebo group. The percentage of participants with symptomatic RSV disease in Cohorts 3 and 4 who progressed to severe illness was 26.3% in the vaccine groups compared with 8.3% in the placebo group.

The document highlights safety concerns in RSV mRNA vaccine trials for infants aged 5 to <8 months. Severe RSV cases were higher in the vaccinated group (12.5%) than in the placebo group (5%), with 26.3% of symptomatic RSV cases progressing to severe illness in vaccinated participants, compared to 8.3% in the placebo group.

mRNA RSV Shot ‘Blunts’ Effectiveness of Other RSV Treatments

Moreover, infants treated with nirsevimab (Beyfortus), an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody for RSV, had “blunted,” or weakened, immune responses after receiving the mRNA-1345 and mRNA-1365 vaccines.

This suggests the vaccines made the antibody treatment less effective, raising serious concerns about the vaccines worsening the disease and making other RSV treatments less effective.

“In a separate part of the study, the immune responses to vaccination in participants who had received the RSV mAb nirsevimab ≥ 6 months prior to vaccination appeared blunted when compared with participants who had not received nirsevimab,” the document reads.

Another section reemphasizes that “vaccine immune responses in nirsevimab-exposed recipients were blunted, suggesting an adverse RSV mAb- RSV vaccine interaction.”

The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) will reportedly convene today to discuss these safety findings for its mRNA RSV shots, along with potential interactions between RSV prophylactic antibodies and vaccines.

mRNA Shot Problems Raise Many Calls for Moratorium

mRNA vaccines are associated with many problems that lead to negative health outcomes, including ingredients like pseudouridine being linked to cancer growth, breakthrough infections, frameshifting linked to immune system disorders, DNA contamination, SV40 cancer gene sequence contamination, ingredient toxicity, spike protein toxicity, and causing death.

Pfizer Inc.’s safety data confirm over 1,200 diseases linked to the company’s mRNA COVID-19 jab.

At least a dozen groups of medical professionals have called for a moratorium on mRNA jabs, some of which include Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, the Southwest Idaho Health District Board, the NORTH Group, the McCullough Foundation, Americans for Health Freedom, the World Council for Health, the Hope Accord, Doctors for COVID Ethics, the Association of American Physicians & Surgeons, the COVID Collaborative Global Summit, and the Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency.

