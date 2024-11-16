Scanning transmission electron microscope (STEM) reveals many of the details of DNA replication in the tumor virus SV40. Twelve subunits of a protein known as T antigen assemble themselves in two ringlike hexamers around the DNA, precisely at the origin of replication. (U.S. Energy Department/ Wikimedia Commons )

A French Government-funded study preprint submitted Tuesday and authored by Dr. Didier Raoult has confirmed that Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 injection contains 5,160 nanograms (ng) of contamination DNA per dose, exceeding the FDA and EMA’s regulatory safety limit of 10 ng per dose by 516 times.

This alarming figure supports this website’s previous reports, as multiple studies analyzing different batches now suggest the jab’s DNA contamination may be more widespread than previously acknowledged.

In the new study, the contamination was first measured at 216 ng per dose, but after treatment with Triton-X-100—a chemical used to release trapped DNA—the levels surged by 24 times, revealing the staggering amount of residual DNA in the final product.

“Vaccine plasmid DNA quantification using the Qubit fluorometer on a vaccine vial showed it was 216 ng/dose on average and approximately 24 times greater, reaching 5,160 ng/dose on average, after treatment with Triton-X-100,” Dr. Raoult explained.

The study also identifies sequences linked to the vaccine’s manufacturing process, including an SV40 initiation factor.

This component, used to aid replication in laboratory settings, underscores failures in the purification process.

What Does the Study Say About SV40?

Dr. Raoult’s study identified several components of the plasmid DNA used during Pfizer’s vaccine manufacturing process, including a bacterial origin of replication, an antibiotic resistance gene, and an SV40 initiation factor.

The SV40 sequence is part of the manufacturing plasmid, used allegedly to facilitate DNA replication in laboratory processes.

According to the study, the plasmid “notably contains an active bacterial origin of replication, an initiation factor of the SV40 virus… and a gene of resistance to kanamycin.”

Kanamycin is an antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections and as a resistance marker in genetic engineering.

SV40, or Simian Virus 40, is a virus originally discovered in monkeys and later associated with potential cancer risks in humans.

It became infamous in the mid-20th century when it was found in some polio vaccines.

SV40 is linked to brain tumors, bone cancers, malignant mesothelioma, and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The SV40 initiation factor mentioned in this study is not the virus itself but a genetic sequence used to enhance plasmid replication during the manufacturing process.

However, its detection in residual DNA fragments highlights a failure in the purification process.

This suggests that components of the manufacturing plasmid, including the SV40 initiation factor, may have made their way into the final vaccine product.

How Much DNA Was Found?

The study measured DNA contamination at 216 ng per dose, far exceeding the legal limit of 10 ng per dose set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency (EMA).

After treating the sample with Triton-X-100, the amount skyrocketed to 5,160 ng per dose, representing a 24-fold increase.

This final measurement exceeded regulatory limits by 516 times, a violation of safety standards.

Why Is This DNA Dangerous?

Residual DNA contamination poses risks, including the possibility of DNA fragments integrating into human genomes.

“In DNA-based gene therapy, it was reported that a proportion of 10-20% of cells are usually transfected,” Dr. Raoult noted, with “1-10% of the transiently transfected cells [becoming] stably transfected.”

“These results...raise issues regarding a putative risk of its integration in the human genome after its entry into cells,” Dr. Raoult warned.

The inclusion of the SV40 initiation factor in the manufacturing plasmid underscores the need for stringent purification, as sequences designed for replication should not remain in the final product.

While the study does not confirm adverse health effects, it raises serious concerns about manufacturing safety.

How Did This Happen?

Dr. Raoult suggests systemic failures in Pfizer’s manufacturing process allowed these contaminants to remain in the final product.

The plasmid DNA, designed for use only during production, should have been fully removed during purification. Instead, the study found “abundant presence of DNA” in tested batches.

“There may be variability from one batch to another, and this requires regular quality controls on the different batches,” Dr. Raoult emphasized.

Without consistent oversight, similar contamination could persist in future batches.

What Needs to Happen Now?

Dr. Raoult calls for urgent global testing of vaccine batches to assess the scale of contamination.

“Previous findings warrant to be confirmed at a larger scale, which is technically very easy to perform,” he stated.

The study underscores the urgency of regulatory reforms to protect public safety.

Independent laboratories must verify these findings and enforce stricter manufacturing and purification standards.

Public Trust Demands Accountability

The discovery of 516 times the legal DNA limit and the presence of manufacturing sequences such as the SV40 initiation factor highlights significant lapses in vaccine production safety.

While the SV40 sequence is linked to the manufacturing process, its mention emphasizes the consequences of incomplete purification and quality control.

Regulators like the FDA and EMA must act swiftly to address these failures.

Without transparency and accountability, public trust in medical products and regulatory systems will continue to erode.

