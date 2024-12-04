A new study published Tuesday in the peer-reviewed journal Science, Public Health Policy and the Law confirms the presence of more than four times the amount of DNA contamination—including the cancer-linked SV40 gene sequence—in mRNA COVID-19 injections.

Pfizer Inc.’s BNT162b2 RNA-based COVID-19 jab is specified to what the authors call “transfect” human cells in order to produce spike proteins in the body and prompt an immune response.

The study authors analyzed four German BNT162b2 lots, looking for RNA and DNA contents of the vials.

They identified “large amounts of DNA after RNase A digestion in all lots with concentrations ranging from 32.7 ng to 43.4 ng per clinical dose,” the study reads, representing a respective 227% and 334% increase from the 10 ng allowed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“This far exceeds the maximal acceptable concentration of 10 ng per clinical dose that has been set by international regulatory authorities,” the authors emphasize.

Gene analyses showed that the contamination DNA represents “not only fragments of the DNA matrices coding for the spike gene, but of all genes from the plasmid including the SV40 promoter/enhancer and the antibiotic resistance gene.”

The SV40 promoter/enhancer is a cancer-linked genetic sequence from the simian virus 40 (SV40), a virus originally discovered in contaminated polio vaccines.

SV40 is known for its ability to disrupt normal cell function and drive tumor formation by promoting uncontrolled cell growth, making its presence in any biological product a serious oncogenic concern.

The study authors affirm these findings raise “grave concerns” and call for a moratorium on mRNA COVID shots.

“Our results raise grave concerns regarding the safety of the BNT162b2 vaccine and call for an immediate halt of all RNA biologicals unless these concerns can be dispelled,” they conclude.

This study exposes yet another alarming failure in the oversight of mRNA COVID-19 injections, reinforcing the urgent need to halt these dangerous products immediately.

