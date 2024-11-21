New research out of the Netherlands published in the peer-reviewed journal American Society for Microbiology reveals a glaring risk with self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA or samRNA) vaccines: contamination during production can create live, replication-competent viruses (RCVs) capable of causing severe diseases, such as chronic arthritis or encephalitis.

In other words, the study confirms that samRNA vaccines carry the risk of injecting active viruses that can self-replicate into recipients—a revelation that demands serious scrutiny of the mainstream push for self-amplifying mRNA technology.

This new study comes as the FDA recently approved ARCT-2304, a Bill Gates-funded self-replicating samRNA bird flu vaccine, raising questions about safety risks inherent to this technology.

We already know mRNA jabs are associated with many problems that lead to negative health outcomes, including ingredients like pseudouridine being linked to cancer growth, frameshifting linked to immune system disorders, DNA contamination, and spike protein toxicity.

You can download the full study here:

The Core Problem: Aberrant Recombination

The new Dutch study highlights the root cause of this contamination issue, reading:

“The production of these VRPs [virus-like replicon particles] suffers from contamination with replication-competent virus (RCV) that is thought to arise from recombination events between samRNA and helper RNAs for VRP packaging.”

This underscores how overlapping RNA sequences in the manufacturing process facilitate the creation of live viruses that can replicate uncontrollably.

In simpler terms, the way these vaccines are made can accidentally mix genetic instructions, creating live viruses that shouldn’t be there and that can multiply on their own.

Replication-competent viruses are, by definition, live viruses that are capable of self-replication.

The key term here is “replication-competent,” which in virology refers to viruses that retain the ability to infect and replicate in host cells.

‘Serious Disease’ Risk

The formation of RCVs isn’t just a production issue—it poses a direct threat to vaccine recipients.

The study authors warn:

“Contamination of the clinical product with RCV is undesirable as alphaviruses may cause serious disease ranging from chronic arthritis to severe encephalitis.”

In medical terms, chronic refers to conditions that persist over a long time, often for months or years, while severe describes conditions that are intense, potentially life-threatening, and may require urgent medical intervention.

The very vaccine designed to protect individuals could inadvertently cause severe illnesses due to live virus contamination.

Inherent Risks Across samRNA Platforms

The study makes it clear: contamination is not an isolated issue but a fundamental risk inherent to sa-mRNA technology.

The research highlights that even small overlaps in RNA sequences can result in dangerous recombination events:

“Homologous sequence overlap of 51 nt between the replicon’s subgenomic region and mono-helper is sufficient to promote aberrant homologous RNA recombination.”

This means contamination risks aren’t confined to a single vaccine or production method.

Instead, they are a systemic flaw present in all sa-mRNA platforms that rely on similar RNA designs.

But the risks go even deeper.

The study confirms that recombination events aren’t limited to homologous sequences, and the mechanism for the problem is currently “unknown”:

“Overall, this demonstrates that alphavirus may recombine by (I) homologous, (II) aberrant homologous, or (III) non-homologous recombination. However, as most of the VRP production studies showing RCV formation lack sequence analysis of the RCV recombination site, the exact recombination mechanism resulting in RCVs is currently unknown.”

This broadens the contamination threat significantly.

Not only can recombination occur in regions with matching sequences, but even unrelated RNA segments can combine unpredictably.

These findings underscore that contamination risks are baked into the very nature of samRNA vaccine production, making it a pervasive vulnerability that demands attention and accountability.

Health Experts Sound the Alarm

Dr. Richard Bartlett, a Texas physician with over 30 years of experience practicing medical care for patients, emphasizes how research conducted by Cambridge University, as well as the Dutch researchers from Wageningen University who authored the new study, raises safety concerns about modRNA and saRNA vaccines.

He points to the unintended protein formation the injections cause and the lack of long-term safety data.

“‘Safe and effective.’ Medical professionals have repeated the marketing claim that the modified RNA shots are safe and effective. The public has been told they are safe and effective. However, Cambridge University published evidence that ‘frameshifting’ occurs 10% of the time the modRNA genetic code is read by the ribosome to produce the intended protein. Frameshifting leads to the formation of unintended, foreign proteins,” he told this website.

“Now, a similar concern has been uncovered for the new saRNA products by Hick et al. at Wageningen University and Research, Laboratory of Virology, Wageningen, the Netherlands. No long-term safety data assures the medical community that these saRNA products will not cause death or disability.”

This study ultimately underscores an urgent need for accountability in sa-mRNA vaccine production.

Without proper safeguards, the risks of contamination and severe health outcomes remain unacceptably high.

Governments and regulatory agencies must enforce stricter oversight to ensure public safety and demand full transparency about these inherent dangers.

