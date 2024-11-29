On Monday, Ireland joined an international group of hundreds of politicians, medical experts, and other professionals who wrote to the heads of state of 10 other European countries “calling for a suspension of modified mRNA vaccines citing serious health concerns,” according to a press release from NORTH Group.

“Ireland joined this initiative today, with support from experts including Professor Francis Boyle, author of the U.S. ‘Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorist Act of 1989,’” the announcement reads.

NORTH Group’s letter of concern is “co-signed by physicians, scientists, politicians, and other qualified professionals” from around the world.

The countries listed now include: Ireland, Greenland, Iceland, the U.K., Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania.

The missive calls for the “immediate suspension of COVID-19 modified mRNA vaccines and an investigation into the presence of excessive levels of residual DNA in multiple vials, which is a serious, unquantified risk to human health,” according to a summary document.

“As an international group of politicians and qualified professionals, we are gravely concerned about the effects of COVID-19 modified mRNA vaccines on our populations and call for their immediate suspension,” the letter reads.

The letter cites the following reasons for the suspension:

“COVID-19 vaccines were never tested for their ability to block viral transmission. Hence, medical product regulators, as well as governments and governmental bodies, misled people in order to coerce them into accepting these products.”

“COVID-19 vaccines resulted in an unprecedented level of reported side effects, including deaths. Reproducible analyses of public data shows that it was a lottery as to which batch a person received and the side effects that they may have experienced.”

“Analyses by multiple, independent scientists evidence variable and excessive levels of residual plasmid DNA in vials of Pfizer and Moderna’s products - this foreign DNA is a by-product of the manufacturing processes and should never have made it into commercial vials.”

The group therefore demands:

“An immediate halt to the use of COVID-19 modified mRNA vaccines and a product recall.”

“An independent and transparent investigation into their approval and use.”

Scientific evidence that documents that there is absolutely no risk of damage to human DNA.”

The signatories emphasize the “scientifically supported threat to current human health and that of future generations, we have identified the risk.”

They ask authorities to “act in the interest of your country’s citizens, upon which you were elected.”

You can read the full letter below:

North Group Letter 2024 11 25 415KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

