The Daily Mail—one of the UK’s most prominent news outlets—is now confirming what government health officials, Pfizer, and Moderna spent years trying to hide: the COVID vaccine has caused widespread, debilitating injuries.

The mainstream media can’t hide it anymore.

The admission comes at the same time it’s being reported that in the United Kingdom, only a quarter of the £38.6 million budget set aside for the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme is expected to go to injured patients, with the remaining £27 million reportedly going to a U.S. firm processing the claims.

Neurological Symptoms

The Daily Mail article cited Yale researchers who identified a new illness called Post-Vaccination Syndrome (PVS), marked by “headaches, dizziness and ‘brain fog’.”

These symptoms “usually develop within 48 hours of receiving a vaccine and become more severe in the following days and weeks, and can persist over time,” the article reported.

The Daily Mail said the Yale team found:

“ Brain fog was reported in 78 percent of people ”

“Difficulty concentrating or focusing was reported by 73 percent”

The article also cited a 2021 study showing these symptoms could be a sign of cerebral venous thrombosis, a deadly brain blood clot.

Exercise Intolerance

According to the Daily Mail, exercise intolerance was one of the most frequently reported injuries among those suffering from PVS.

“80 percent of people” with PVS experienced it, the article reported. A separate 2023 preprint study found “71 percent of people reporting PVS” also suffered from it.

The article explained the mechanism: “despite the heart and lungs functioning normally, the body isn’t able to properly extract and use oxygen from the blood.”

Fatigue & Difficulty Sleeping

The Daily Mail report also brought up extreme fatigue and sleep dysfunction.

“85 percent of people with PVS” experienced excessive fatigue. 70 percent had “trouble falling or staying asleep,” the article said.

It cited a 2023 study showing:

13 percent had “moderate to severe insomnia ”

“7.4 percent were consistently waking up too early”

The article warned that poor sleep worsens brain fog, can “lead to mood changes like irritability and depression,” and increases the risk of obesity, heart disease, and diabetes.

Myocarditis

The Daily Mail admitted that “mRNA shots have been shown to cause myocarditis”—inflammation of the heart muscle that can result in heart failure, arrhythmias, or sudden death.

One Israeli study cited in the article found a rate of one myocarditis case per 50,000 vaccinations. The article also referenced Canadian experts who called for more research, warning the extent of vaccine-induced heart damage is “under-documented.”

The article reported that the CDC recognizes myocarditis and pericarditis as “established side effects of Covid vaccination,” though it does not disclose the number of cases.

Tinnitus

The Daily Mail article brought up tinnitus—a constant ringing or buzzing in the ears—as another injury that’s been linked to COVID vaccines.

A 2024 study cited in the article found:

47 cases per million complete vaccinations with Pfizer’s shot

51 with Moderna

70 with Johnson & Johnson’s

The article also mentioned: “the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has about 12,000 reports of tinnitus following a Covid vaccination.”

Blood Clots and Low Platelets (TTS)

The Daily Mail explained that “a rare but serious condition” called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) has been linked to the J&J vaccine.

The article cited a 2021 CDC report that found 38 cases of TTS within 15 days of vaccination, four of which were fatal.

A 2022 Norwegian study referenced in the article calculated a rate of one TTS case per 26,000 vaccinations.

One woman told The Daily Mail that her doctor said her clotting disorder was likely caused by the COVID vaccine “because he couldn’t find any other reason.”

Numbness or Burning Sensations

The Daily Mail piece also cited a UK study that found paresthesia—“tingling, numbness, prickling or burning sensations”—was one of the most frequently reported vaccine side effects.

Among PVS patients, the article said:

80 percent reported tingling and numbness

58 percent reported burning sensations

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)

The Daily Mail article explained that GBS is a nerve disorder that causes paralysis and, in severe cases, death—and that “recent studies have found evidence suggesting an increased risk of GBS among adults aged 18 and older due to the Covid vaccination.”

According to the article, 100 cases of GBS were reported after 12.6 million J&J vaccinations.

A 2023 review referenced by the article showed that people receiving vector-based COVID vaccines were “over twice as likely to develop GBS.” In most cases, symptoms started within 21 days of the first dose.

Bottom Line

The Daily Mail has now published a nearly 4,000-word breakdown of vaccine injuries—neurological breakdowns, heart inflammation, tinnitus, paralysis, blood disorders, and more—confirming everything health officials spent years denying.

They said it was “safe and effective.”

Now even the mainstream press is admitting: you might be vaccine-injured.

They just didn’t want you to know it until now.

