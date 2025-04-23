JonFleetwood.com

35m

Slowly but surely people are realizing there are neurological and vascular consequences to injecting something into the body, trying to stimulate the production of serum antibodies that can't protect them from a respiratory infection anyway. The first consequence is the delivery system itself… lipid nanoparticles that can stick together, form an embolism, and kill you within a matter of minutes. If that doesn't happen, once cells start making the spike protein, cytotoxic t-cells will destroy them before it even gets made, resulting in varying degrees of tissue loss and pathology, every single time. Cytotoxic t-cells can't eliminate all cells making the spike protein, so it does get made and released. The spike protein is biologically active, meaning it will attach to cellular receptors along blood vessel walls and nerve tissue. This results in an inflammatory immune response that causes all the adverse reactions mentioned in the article. There is no question this is happening, and now you know why. https://rumble.com/v5vxd3k-the-clear-and-present-danger-of-all-mrna-shots.html

