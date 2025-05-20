Buried deep in Congress’s 1,116-page “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” is a provision so sweeping, so dystopian, and so underreported that it’s hard to believe it was passed out of a committee.

Section 43201 of the bill, blandly titled the “Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology Modernization Initiative,” doesn’t just fund the federal government’s full-scale AI expansion—it removes every state’s right to regulate artificial intelligence for the next decade.

Let that sink in: For the next ten years, no state in America—not even your state—will be allowed to create its own safeguards, protections, or liability standards for how AI is developed or deployed.

“No State or political subdivision thereof may enforce any law or regulation regulating artificial intelligence models… during the 10-year period beginning on the date of the enactment of this Act.”

—Sec. 43201(c)(1) of the bill

This is not a theoretical threat.

It’s a federal ban on local AI regulation—handing the reins to the very bureaucrats and corporate tech giants already embedding AI into military systems, healthcare, financial markets, education, and law enforcement.

This section of the bill is a preemptive strike against state sovereignty.

It neuters legislatures and governors from protecting their own citizens—just as powerful corporations and federal agencies rush to install AI systems into every layer of society.

It’s not just overreach.

It’s a federal power grab dressed as “modernization.”

And President Trump is now marching on Capitol Hill to personally demand the bill’s passage—pushing the very legislation that would shield his $500 billion Stargate AI surveillance grid from any state-level resistance (more on this below).

The bill—developed by the House Budget Committee, which passed the legislation yesterday—still needs to be voted on in the House and Senate before it hits Trump’s desk, so if you want your senators and representatives to vote no on it, you can contact them here and tell them why.

The House is expected to vote on the One Big Beautiful Bill by the end of this week.

Legal Immunity for the Machines—and Their Makers

The bill doesn’t just block states from writing new AI laws.

It also forbids states from enforcing existing protections that touch on:

How AI is trained

What data it collects

Whether it discriminates

How it documents its decisions

What fees are charged

Whether citizens can sue

States are prohibited from imposing “any substantive design, performance, data-handling, documentation, civil liability, taxation, fee, or other requirement” unless the federal government already does.

—Sec. 43201(c)(2)

In plain terms: If the feds don’t regulate it, no one can.

Big Tech and government agencies now have a green light to roll out unchecked AI systems nationwide—with zero legal accountability at the state level.

Why Would This Be in a Budget Bill?

Why include this in a “budget reconciliation” bill about taxes, border walls, and SNAP benefits?

The answer is likely twofold:

It buries explosive language in a massive omnibus-style package few lawmakers or citizens will read in full—a common bureaucratic tactic. It shields federal partners from liability as the government moves to rapidly deploy AI for defense, surveillance, and healthcare decisions—especially in light of rising pushback at the state level.

From biometric surveillance bans to AI-policing moratoriums, states have started pushing back.

This bill apparently ends that resistance.

The Implications Are Chilling

This isn’t about streamlining federal IT.

It’s about silencing the last level of local resistance before the AI apparatus is fully operational.

States can’t regulate it.

Citizens can’t sue for it.

And no one—not even your elected state representatives—can step in to stop it.

Welcome to the federal AI regime, where the machines make decisions, and you don’t get a vote.

Meanwhile, Trump’s ‘Stargate’ Project Is Building a $500 Billion AI Surveillance Superstructure— and Big Pharma Just Bought Your DNA

This quiet removal of states’ rights is happening against the backdrop of the largest AI-government-corporate alliance in U.S. history.

In January, President Donald Trump announced a joint venture with OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank to invest $500 billion into an AI mega-infrastructure project codenamed “Stargate.”

The system is designed to integrate AI across every sector of American life—including defense, healthcare, and biomedical research.

During the announcement, Oracle founder Larry Ellison boasted about using AI to scan electronic health records to develop next-gen mRNA drugs that can target a person’s genome.

That same month, the FDA finalized a rule allowing Institutional Review Boards (IRBs) to waive informed consent for “minimal risk” studies—meaning your genetic data, blood samples, and private medical records can be collected and used without your knowledge or permission.

And now, Regeneron just acquired bankrupt genomics firm 23andMe for $256 million in a bankruptcy deal that will give the pharmaceutical giant direct access to the genetic data of millions of Americans.

The deal was quietly announced yesterday.

Let’s be clear: This is the same 23andMe that suffered a massive data breach in 2023, exposing genetic information tied to names, ancestry, and health predispositions.

Now, that data is in the hands of a pharmaceutical company that already works hand-in-glove with federal health authorities—and is free to merge it with AI drug development platforms like Stargate.

The pieces are falling into place:

AI to scan your genome

FDA waives your right to informed consent

Oracle (CIA’s first customer) builds the infrastructure

Regeneron swallows up your DNA

And now, with Section 43201 of the new bill, no state has the authority to step in and protect your rights. Not from AI. Not from biotech. Not from the merger of surveillance, pharma, and military-industrial data.

While Congress just voted to ban states from regulating AI, the White House is running classified evaluations on how AI can accelerate the development of chemical and biological weapons—and the Department of Homeland Security is openly warning that AI-driven DNA modification could soon be used to target specific groups of Americans.

