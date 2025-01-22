President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a joint venture with OpenAI, Oracle, and Softbank to invest half a trillion dollars into artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States.

The project, codenamed ‘Stargate,’ was unveiled by Trump at the White House.

The announcement comes after this website broke the news that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had finalized a rule permitting Institutional Review Boards (IRBs) to waive or alter informed consent requirements for clinical investigations deemed “minimal risk.”

The FDA’s waiver rule grants pharmaceutical companies, government agencies, and other organizations the ability to access and use Americans’ private health data, including blood and genetic material, without their consent or knowledge.

An IRB, like the one at Bill Gates-funded Johns Hopkins University, reviews and approves research studies for clinical trials involving humans.

These IRBs now have the power to give various groups and organizations our private health information without our knowledge.

Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison have committed to invest $100 billion upfront and up to $500 billion over the next four years to Stargate.

During the White House announcement, Ellison emphasized AI’s potential to design next-generation pharmaceuticals like mRNA shots for cancer that can target an individual’s genome “by looking at electronic health records.”

Oracle is a multinational IT company founded in 1977 that provides enterprise software, cloud computing services, and database solutions.

It is now heavily investing in embedding generative AI capabilities across its product portfolio, leveraging its extensive data infrastructure to offer advanced AI services and tools for businesses.

Oracle has been working with IRBs like Johns Hopkins on data and cloud solutions for decades, signifying a deeply established relationship between the two.

Such a relationship raises fears the tech company could be given unfettered access to Americans’ sensitive health data, unbeknownst to them, via the FDA waiver.

Personal health information, such as genetic data and blood and tissue samples, can be weaponized against individuals.

Suzanne Bernstein, a law fellow at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, has warned that there “are no serious safeguards, no regulation around the collection and sale of really sensitive personal data.”

Data breaches constitute “a security issue, but so does the company sharing your information with a party that you didn’t know about,” she said.

“Customers may technically consent to their data being shared by accepting the terms and conditions, but those are really long and a lot of people don’t read them.”

U.S. Representative Jason Crow (D-CO), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, warned in July 2022: “You can’t have a discussion about this without talking about privacy and the protection of commercial data.”

Rep. Crow argued that nefarious government actors “will undoubtedly use the genetic data collected… to further its malign aggression, potentially even to develop a bioweapon used to target the American people.”

The centralization of data and AI power in the hands of a few tech giants like Oracle represents a profound concentration of technological, economic, and societal influence.

These companies, leveraging vast datasets and immense computational resources, wield unprecedented power to shape public opinion, influence decision-making, and control access to information on a global scale.

The consolidation of these AI capabilities raises alarming implications for privacy, security, and potential abuse of power, while also exacerbating economic inequalities and posing significant ethical challenges.

Such power is especially concerning given that Oracle was named after a 1970’s Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) operation called ‘Project ORACLE.’

The CIA was Oracle’s first customer, and the agency’s venture capital arm, In-Q-Tel, was an early financial backer of Oracle.

The January 6, 2021 ordeal reveals how government agencies expand surveillance measures, including geofence warrants and financial monitoring, raising concerns about privacy and the Fourth Amendment.

President Trump has pardoned, commuted the prison sentences, or vowed to dismiss the cases of all of the 1,500-plus people charged with crimes related to Jan 6.

This means Americans’ lives were ruined after the State weaponized their personal information against them.

Moreover, the U.S. government’s dark history (here, here) of deploying bio- and chemical weapons on its citizens without telling them highlights the dangers of Tump’s Stargate AI project.

An October White House memorandum reveals that the U.S. government is already quietly exploring how artificial intelligence could be used to advance and control “biological and/or chemical weapons.”

And the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) 2025 Homeland Threat Assessment (HTA) released the same month raised alarm about the development of “biological weapons” utilizing “DNA modification” that can target “specific groups” of Americans.

Project Stargate represents an existential threat to human autonomy and privacy.

The project demands immediate and comprehensive rejection to prevent the catastrophic consolidation of AI power that could irreversibly undermine individual privacy, societal freedom, and the fundamental human right to self-determination.

