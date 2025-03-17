I’ve spent years unraveling the CIA’s tech grabs through In-Q-Tel—Palantir’s data empire, obscure startups with dark potential, the whole mess. Now they U.S. Central Intelligence Agency is bankrolling Kela Technologies, an Israeli AI defense-tech firm that’s barely nine months old but already flush with $39 million. This isn’t a casual investment. The CIA’s fueling a titan poised to arm Western militaries with AI-driven systems, all spun out of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack. But here’s where it gets dicey: voices like Candace Owens, Charlie Kirk, and even Tucker Carlson’s orbit are asking if the deep state strategists behind Israel and the U.S. let that attack happen—or worse—and if they’re right, Kela’s not just a response; it’s a calculated cash-in on a disaster that smells like a setup.

Kela launched in July 2024, pegged explicitly to October 7. Its founders—Hamutal Meridor, Alon Dror, Jason Manne, Omer Bar-Ilan—are Israeli defense elites. Meridor’s ex-Palantir and Unit 8200; Dror’s Talpiot and IDF; Manne and Bar-Ilan are military-tech vets. Their AI platform welds civilian tools—advanced models, sensors, edge devices—into military frameworks, churning out real-time battlefield control. It’s rolling out to the IDF first, then targeting U.S. and Western forces. They call it “iteration under fire”—a fancy term for turning carnage into a startup pitch.

The money piled up fast: $11 million from Sequoia, $28 million from Lux Capital, plus In-Q-Tel and others—$39 million total for a 25-person Tel Aviv crew. Kela’s tech could shift warfare—data-heavy, AI-sharp, brutally effective. But In-Q-Tel’s not here to clap for innovation. I’ve tracked their game: they fund systems that kill today and monitor tomorrow. This platform, slurping data from “various sources” in real time, could flip from targeting enemies to watching us all. The CIA thrives on that kind of pivot.

Now, October 7. Kela’s whole story hinges on that day—tragedy as inspiration, a call to action. Except not everyone’s buying it. Candace Owens has been loud on the airwaves, claiming Netanyahu let the attack roll to spark a war—conspiracy territory, sure, but her reach makes it stick. Charlie Kirk, head of Turning Point USA, went further on the PBD Podcast, floating a “stand-down order” idea—why didn’t Israel’s fortress-like security stop it? He’s pointed to ignored warnings, suggesting Netanyahu might’ve gambled it for political juice. Tucker Carlson’s cagier—he hasn’t said the power brokers staged it, but he’s questioned why America’s roped into the fight, hinting at doubts about the official line. These aren’t fringe nobodies; they’re names with pull, and they’re poking holes. But the mainstream dismisses such claims as unsubstantiated, fringe conspiracy theories.

If any of that does hold water, however—if the deep state players behind Israel knew, or let it happen, or worse—then Kela’s not a noble phoenix from the ashes. It’s a $39 million AI defense-tech giant built on a lie, a justification that’s more about their strategy than anyone’s survival. And the CIA’s right there, In-Q-Tel checkbook open, ready to ride the wave. Meridor’s Palantir past only thickens the plot—she ran ops for an intelligence vacuum, and now she’s got spook cash to scale Kela. Sequoia’s World Economic Forum and BlackRock ties, Lux’s defense bets—these aren’t random backers; they’re globalist power brokers. Even if the conspiracy claims are debunked.

Kela’s tech is real—war-altering, no doubt. But if October 7 was a move the deep state allowed, this company’s a profiteering offspring, and the CIA’s investment looks like a nod to the hustle. I’ve said it before: the CIA doesn’t fund feel-good stories. This could be a play—the deep state’s the springboard, $39 million’s the bet, and the truth about October 7’s the wild card. Kela’s rising quick. Dig deeper. The story might not be what they’re selling.

