On Monday, former President Donald Trump announced Ohio Senator James David (J.D.) Vance will be his Vice Presidential pick should he win the U.S. presidency again in November.

Senator Vance, 39, was a corporate lawyer who went to Silicon Valley and connected with Peter Thiel at venture capital firm Mithril Capital.

Thiel is the founder of Palantir Technologies, a controversial data analytics company used for surveillance and tracking purposes by government agencies, military organizations, and private companies across various industries.

Palantir’s first backer was In-Q-Tel, the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) venture capital arm.

The CIA has been facing scrutiny over its alleged colluding with the 2020 Biden campaign to discredit the Hunter Biden laptop story, its efforts advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), and its involvement in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot.

Thiel has investments in other ventures with ties to foreign intelligence communities, such as tech company Carbyne, which has links to Israeli intelligence.

Vance, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2003 to 2007, would later connect with investor and AOL co-founder Steve Case, joining Case’s firm, Revolution, to invest in Midwestern startups and help launch a new seed fund.

When he left Revolution two years later, Vance co-founded a Cincinnati-based firm called Narya Ventures, with former Mithril colleague Colin Greenspon.

Greenspon has led investments in multiple companies in the defense industry, including Anduril, Palantir, Freightwaves, Auris Surgical Robotics, Adimab, Bionaut Labs, and Slingshot Aerospace.

One of Narya’s primary goals is “[p]rotecting our sovereign assets with advanced defense technologies.”

Narya’s portfolio boasts contracts with companies like AmplifyBio, a developer of cell and gene therapies; Hallow, the prayer app; Kriya, another gene therapy developer; Rumble, the video host platform and YouTube rival; and True Anomaly, a space technology company.

Interestingly, Narya is invested in Strive Asset Management, an investment firm co-founded by Vivek Ramaswamy, another Trump VP contender.

Some of Narya’s biggest investors include Thiel, Marc Andreessen, and Eric Schmidt.

Andreessen was appointed to the Homeland Security Advisory Council by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas in March 2022.

He is co-founder of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, which has made significant investments in defense technology startups.

Andreessen Horowitz has invested over $1.5 billion into startups under its ‘American Dynamism’ initiative, including companies in industries like “aerospace, defense, public safety, education, housing, supply chain, industrials, and manufacturing.”

Andreessen’s venture capital firm has invested in Anduril, a defense contractor, and Shield AI, which develops AI-powered drones.

Schmidt, the former CEO of Google, has developed significant connections to intelligence agencies and the broader U.S. national security apparatus.

His involvement with America’s Frontier Fund (AFF), a public-private investment vehicle, has raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

AFF’s structure appears to be modeled after the CIA’s In-Q-Tel, as the company’s CEO, Gilman Louie, was In-Q-Tel’s first CEO.

Moreover, Schmidt chaired the Defense Innovation Board from 2016 to 2020, providing advice to senior Pentagon officials on emerging technologies.

This role reportedly raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

From 2018 to 2021, Schmidt also chaired the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI), which advised Congress and the White House on using AI for U.S. defense needs.

Should he take the U.S. vice presidency, Vance’s connections to the military-industrial complex suggest he will be an advocate for war, which will benefit weapons manufacturers.

Though he’s been strongly critical of continued military aid to Ukraine amid its fight against Russia, Vance characterizes himself as “supportive of Israel and their war against Hamas.”

Supporting Israel against Hamas is in the U.S.’ “best interest,” according to the Republican senator.

“You’re never going to defeat the ideology of Hamas, but you can root out those commanders, those final military-trained battalions, and I think you should empower the Israelis to do it,” Vance told CNN in May, adding that he wants to let Israel “finish this job.”

While on a 2022 trip to Israel led by the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), he told The Jerusalem Post he’ll be “as strong an advocate for the US-Israel relationship as anyone.”

