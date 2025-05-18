JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J Y I's avatar
J Y I
7h

FDA is insane! Disgusting! Lying anti-human Creeps!

Just who in the heck approved this? We need names!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jean's avatar
Jean
6h

They are determined to reduce the population, they have no souls, they will not stop until they reach their goal of only 500 million people on the whole Earth and most Americans are willing sheep to the slaughter. Why do I say this? We just sit and watch like it's a sitcom and it isn't real. Between the spraying and pharma, they will reach their goals soon.

I believe this is why The Most High God told us that if he did not intervene in the last days there would be no flesh left alive on the Earth, human or animal. Yet, our Merciful God will shorten the days for the elects sake and the elect are very few in numbers, as most have turned away from their Creator.

Matthew 24:22

"If those days had not been cut short, no one would survive, but for the sake of the elect those days will be shortened."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture