JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CLIVE WILLIAM GRENVILLE's avatar
CLIVE WILLIAM GRENVILLE
7m

about bloody time to....people be sure to check out and read carefully a petition at citizengo.org...final vote imminent reject the who pandemic treaty..be aware its a wprldwide petition it can be signed and reshared widely worldwide from any country in the world including yours......it currently has 363,428, signatures

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
sherri's avatar
sherri
24m

Well I guess it’s a start

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture