An mRNA-based cancer “vaccine” developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute could receive regulatory approval as early as August and be used in humans by September.

“According to the roadmap plan that we submitted to the Ministry of Health, although it has not yet been finally approved, we will likely receive permission at the end of August so that we can begin treating people in September,” Alexander Gintsburg, the institute’s director, told RIA Novosti.

The Gamaleya Research Institute is known for developing the world’s first registered COVID-19 injection, Sputnik V.

In 2022, the institute applied mRNA technology to develop drugs for cancer.

The mRNA pharmaceutical is said to instruct the patient’s immune system to destroy malignant cells.

The shot activates cytotoxic lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell, to identify foreign proteins (antigens) present on the surface of tumor cells in a vaccinated person’s body.

These cytotoxic lymphocytes are reported to target and destroy foreign, metastasizing cells throughout the body.

The institute is also working on models for treating other cancers, including pancreatic, kidney, and non-small-cell lung cancer.

The mRNA cancer shot will reportedly be made available to patients free of cost.

The drug works by introducing a piece of messenger RNA to the body, prompting cells to produce a specific protein, CNBC explains.

The mRNA vaccines work by introducing a piece of messenger RNA to the body, prompting cells to produce a specific protein. RNA or Ribonucleic acid is a polymeric molecule that's essential for most biological functions in living cells. The immune system recognises this protein as foreign and generates antibodies to fight it. In the case of cancer, this process is tailored to help the immune system identify and attack cancer cells.

Gintsburg confirmed that his mRNA cancer jab is developed using artificial intelligence (AI).

AI develops a “blueprint” that allows the drug to be produced within about a week.

But the technology is advancing so rapidly that a finished product is expected to be completed in as little as an hour.

Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed optimism about the progress, stating that the nation was nearing the creation of “cancer vaccines and next-generation immunomodulatory drugs.”

The personalized vaccine will cost the state approximately 300,000 rubles (USD 2,869) per dose.

A peer-reviewed study published in Cureus found alarming increases in cancer deaths in Japan following widespread administration of mRNA vaccines for COVID.

Excess cancer deaths spiked from -1,379 in 2020 to +7,162 in 2022, with significant increases in age-adjusted mortality rates for cancers like ovarian, leukemia, and pancreatic cancers after the third vaccine dose.

The authors concluded that “the marked increase in cancer mortality rates may be attributable to several mechanisms of the mRNA-LNP vaccination” rather than COVID infections or pandemic-related healthcare disruptions.

This followed a concerning trend where previously declining cancer mortality rates began to reverse after the vaccine rollout, coinciding with a staggering rise in all-cause excess deaths to 115,799 in 2022.

The Cureus findings about rising cancer deaths linked to mRNA COVID shots highlight a grim irony: Russia’s new mRNA cancer drug, designed to fight cancer, is built on the same technology that research suggests could be contributing to the very disease it claims to treat.

Moreover, U.S. President Donald Trump recently announced a $500-billion project, codenamed ‘Stargate,’ to use AI to develop cancer vaccines.

The development of Russia’s mRNA cancer vaccine, alongside international initiatives like America’s Stargate project, highlights a global push in mRNA technology despite ongoing health concerns.

