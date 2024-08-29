Israel’s massive lobby group influencing U.S. Congress as well as the Executive Branch, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), has officially spent more than $100 million in the 2024 election cycle so far.

Notably, AIPAC has already donated tens of thousands of dollars to Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential bid, but not Donald Trump’s, according to data from campaign finance watchdog OpenSecrets.org.

Revelations of AIPAC’s $100 million investment into U.S. politics follows a review of the latest Federal Election Commission (FEC) data conducted by Sludge, a nonprofit news outlet focusing on investigative journalism related to lobbying and money in politics.

The lobbying behemoth is pouring staggering sums into primary races in efforts to unseat opponents of Israel’s agenda.

AIPAC’s political action committee had spent $44.8 million as of the end of last month, mostly on donations to political campaigns and party organizations.

Additionally, the United Democracy Project (UDP), AIPAC’s super PAC, has spent $55.4 million so far, bringing AIPAC’s total spending this cycle to just over $100 million.

AIPAC Pushes for U.S. Funds to Develop AI-Driven Health Tech and Vaccines in Controversial Israel Cooperation Bill

Meanwhile, AIPAC is considered one of the most influential lobbying organizations in the United States, particularly in relation to foreign policy.

For example, the bill most frequently lobbied by AIPAC in the current 118th Congress is H.R. 4076, known as the “United States-Israel Health Technologies Cooperation Act.”

As indicated by the legislation’s title, the bill says it will “authorize funding for a bilateral cooperative program with Israel for the development of health technologies.”

It will allow the U.S. government to allocate millions per year through 2026 for a joint program with Israel for grants to develop health technologies “focusing on personalized medicine, data use, and addressing emerging infectious diseases.”

The bill reads:

There is authorized to be appropriated to the Secretary of Health and Human Services $4,000,000 for each of fiscal years 2024 through 2026 for a bilateral cooperative program with the Government of Israel for awarding grants for the development of health technologies, including such technologies described in subsection (b), subject to subsection (c), with an emphasis on collaboratively advancing the use of technology, personalized medicine, and data in relation to emerging infectious diseases.

Significantly, these health technologies will include artificial intelligence (AI) and vaccines:

The health technologies described in this subsection shall include technologies such as artificial intelligence, drugs and vaccinations, respiratory assist devices, diagnostic tests, and telemedicine.

H.R. 4076 has not yet been voted on in the House or Senate.

Potential Risks of AI, Surveillance, and Government Overreach in U.S.-Israel Health Technology Collaboration

The State of Israel has a history of implementing draconian health technology measures.

For example, Israel implemented a “Green Pass” vaccine passport system granting only jabbed citizens access to various venues and activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The system faced criticism over potential discrimination against the unvaccinated, privacy concerns, and exacerbation of existing inequalities in vaccine access.

The U.S.-Israel Health Technologies Cooperation Act has raised concerns over national sovereignty, privacy, mandatory vaccinations, corporate influence, and increased government control in healthcare.

Here’s a list of some of those concerns:

Erosion of National Sovereignty: By committing U.S. taxpayer dollars to a bilateral program with Israel, some might argue that the U.S. government is ceding a portion of its decision-making power over critical health technologies to a foreign entity. This could be seen as compromising U.S. sovereignty, particularly in areas as sensitive as health technology and public health strategies.

Mass Surveillance Through AI and Data Use: The bill’s focus on advancing artificial intelligence and data use in health technologies could be viewed as a gateway to increased surveillance under the guise of health monitoring. If not properly regulated, these technologies could lead to mass data collection and analysis, potentially infringing on individual privacy rights and enabling the creation of extensive health profiles on citizens without their consent.

Mandatory Vaccination Programs: The inclusion of vaccines in the bill could be interpreted as a precursor to mandatory vaccination programs, especially if these vaccines are developed rapidly under this cooperative agreement. This might raise fears about the safety and ethical considerations of new vaccines, particularly if they are introduced in response to emerging infectious diseases.

Corporate and Government Overreach: The collaboration could potentially lead to increased influence of private corporations in public health decisions, especially if these health technologies are developed by large pharmaceutical companies. The integration of AI, telemedicine, and other technologies might allow these corporations to push their products or protocols into the U.S. healthcare system, driven by profit motives rather than public health needs.

Ethical Concerns in AI Development: The development and deployment of AI in healthcare could result in ethical dilemmas, such as biased algorithms, unequal access to new technologies, or the use of AI to make critical health decisions without adequate human oversight. This could exacerbate existing inequalities in the healthcare system and lead to potentially harmful outcomes.

Expansion of Government Control Over Health Decisions: The emphasis on personalized medicine and data-driven approaches could be seen as paving the way for more government control over individual health decisions. This might include dictating specific treatments or interventions based on AI-driven recommendations, and reducing personal choice in medical care.

Dr. Richard Bartlett, a vocal advocate for medical freedom and national sovereignty, has voiced serious concerns about H.R. 4076, labeling it as fundamentally “unAmerican” and questioning its alignment with the “America First” principle.

He argues that “using AI with a foreign power” through this bill could “undermine U.S. national sovereignty,” posing significant risks to American healthcare.

Dr. Bartlett asks, “Does H.R. 4076 open the door for criminal vaccine passports that have already been Beta-tested by the government of Israel?”

He warns that this legislation could “erode medical freedom and American patient rights,” stressing that “never should any foreign nation have sway over medical care in the United States.”

While Bartlett acknowledges the importance of America standing by its allies, he makes it clear that this should not involve “sacrificing national sovereignty and allowing foreign interference with medical healthcare in the United States.”

He highlights the historical role of Americans in blessing “every nation on earth through Christian humanitarian efforts” and insists that this positive influence should continue without compromising U.S. autonomy.

Dr. Bartlett urges Americans to pay close attention to broader global agendas, specifically referencing World Economic Forum (WEF) figurehead Yuval Noah Harari’s discussions about the “surveillance of every person on earth through healthcare and AI.”

He ties this concern to the World Economic Forum’s worldwide ‘Great Reset’ agenda, warning that it represents an effort to “diminish America.”

Bartlett’s critique of H.R. 4076 is a call to action, urging citizens to recognize the potential dangers of foreign influence in American healthcare and the broader implications for national sovereignty and individual freedoms.

High AIPAC Contributions Raise Conflict of Interest Concerns as Rep. Pappas and 67 Cosponsors Push for U.S.-Israel Health Technologies Bill

AIPAC, founded in 1954 by Isaiah L. Kenen, provides funding to both Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate who support pro-Israel legislation.

According to OpenSecrets, Democrats receive the majority of this funding, taking in about $77,500 per House Democrat compared to $13,800 per House Republican, and $216,500 per Senate Democrat compared to $85,900 per Senate Republican.

H.R. 4076 was introduced by House Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH) in June 2023.

Rep. Pappas is one of the top recipients of AIPAC money, taking a total of $268,482 from the org in 2024, according to OpenSecrets, raising questions about a conflict of interest.

The bill has a whopping 67 House cosponsors:

Many of these cosponsors have received tens- to hundreds of thousands of dollars from AIPAC this year:

Gottheimer Josh ($499,367.00), Meng Grace ($292,948.00), Auchincloss Jake ($276,560.00), Davis Don ($230,708.00), Panetta Jimmy ($204,700.00), Craig Angie ($188,250.00), Boyle Brendan ($167,068.00), Bacon Donald John ($104,500.00), Fletcher Lizzie ($102,100.00), Moskowitz Jared ($100,850.00), Stevens Haley ($88,050.00), Morelle Joseph D ($83,060.00), Brown Shontel ($77,800.00), Kim Young ($75,250.00), Gonzales Tony ($70,462.00), Fitzpatrick Brian ($60,750.00), Levin Mike ($56,700.00), Schiff Adam ($52,295.00), Reschenthaler Guy ($51,600.00)

Here’s the list of all politicians who received AIPAC funding in 2024:

