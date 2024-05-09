22 AGs

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, joined by a coalition of 21 state attorneys general, has launched a forceful opposition to proposed agreements that could enhance the World Health Organization’s (WHO) power over U.S. public health policies.

The group articulated their concerns in a pointed letter to Joe Biden, urging him to reconsider the U.S. stance on these international agreements.

In the letter, Attorney General Knudsen warns of the sweeping changes these agreements could bring, potentially transforming the WHO into a dominant global health authority.

“These proposed accords could radically transform the WHO’s existing International Health Regulations (IHRs) and institute a new ‘Pandemic Agreement,’” Knudsen writes.

He emphasized that this shift could lead to unprecedented and unconstitutional powers being granted to the WHO, which could infringe upon U.S. sovereignty and citizens’ rights.

Knudsen’s letter explicitly criticizes the WHO’s capabilities and intentions:

“Ultimately, the goal of these instruments isn’t to protect public health. It’s to cede authority to the WHO — specifically its Director-General—to restrict our citizens’ rights to freedom of speech, privacy, movement (especially travel across borders) and informed consent.”

The letter also highlights the potential for the WHO’s Director-General to unilaterally declare a “public health emergency of international concern” (PHEIC) across member nations, a move that could sideline elected representatives from their role in setting public health policy.

“Such declarations can include perceived or potential emergencies other than pandemics, including climate change, immigration, gun violence, or even 'emergencies' involving plants, animals, or ecosystems,” the letter states, showcasing the broad and potentially overreaching powers that could be granted.

Addressing constitutional concerns, the coalition argues that the federal government does not have the authority to delegate such significant public health decisions to an international body.

“The U.S. Constitution doesn’t vest responsibility for public health policy with the federal government. It reserves those powers for the States,” the letter states.

The coalition insists that any such power transfer would need to pass through the proper constitutional process, requiring approval by the U.S. Senate.

The letter also warns of the potential for a global surveillance infrastructure that could mirror aspects of Communist China’s “social credit system.”

“The proposed IHR amendments and the Pandemic Treaty would lay the groundwork for a global surveillance infrastructure, ostensibly in the interest of public health, but with the inherent opportunity for control,” the letter argues.

This point is further underscored by concerns about the suppression of free speech, referencing incidents during the COVID-19 pandemic where the administration allegedly pressured social media companies to combat misinformation.

Knudsen and the coalition of attorneys general assert that the experience of the pandemic revealed critical weaknesses within the WHO and similar public health bodies, suggesting that these institutions “breached public trust and are unquestionably in need of reform.”

However, they strongly believe that the proposed changes would exacerbate existing problems rather than address them.

“The COVID-19 pandemic may have been ‘the greatest intrusions on civil liberties in the peacetime history of this country,’” the letter quotes Justice Neil Gorsuch, highlighting the severe impact of governmental measures during the pandemic.

The resistance from these state attorneys general reflects a broader skepticism of international governance over national sovereignty, particularly in areas as critical as public health and civil liberties.

The letter concludes with a firm stance against enabling the WHO to set or influence public policy in the U.S., either directly or indirectly.

Attorneys general from states including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia joined Montana in this assertive stance, signaling a significant pushback against these proposed international agreements with the WHO.

Read the full letter below:

2024 05 08 Who Letter Final 458KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

44 GOP Senators

Also this month, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) led the Senate Republican conference in sending their own letter to Biden calling for his administration to “withdraw its support for two international agreements being considered at this month’s World Health Assembly (WHA) that would grant greater authority to the dysfunctional World Health Organization (WHO) and potentially weaken United States sovereignty,” according to a press release.

“The letter highlights the WHO’s abysmal COVID-19 response and argues that the President should be focusing on badly needed reforms rather than plowing ahead with international treaties and regulations that would substantially increase WHO authority, shred intellectual property rights, and infringe freedom of speech,” the press release explains.

The 44 senators wrote to Biden: “Some of the over 300 proposals for amendments made by member states would substantially increase the WHO’s health emergency powers and constitute intolerable infringements upon U.S. sovereignty.”

They noted that the failure of the WHO’s pandemic response was “as total as it was predictable and did lasting harm to our country,” and that they “are deeply concerned that your [the Biden] administration continues to support these initiatives and strongly urge you [President Biden] to change course.”

“Should you ignore this advice, we state in the strongest possible terms that we consider any such agreement to be a treaty requiring the concurrence of two-thirds of the Senate under Article II Section 2 of the Constitution,” they concluded.

You can read the full letter below:

Who Letter To Biden Signed, 5 1 24 5MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

