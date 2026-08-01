JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Autumn's avatar
Autumn
2h

Ah yes, good ol' SV40....but no really...it's naturally occuring in the wet market viruses in Chyna... 😂

Reply
Share
Valerie Leger's avatar
Valerie Leger
3h

In the end this will be our undoing. Just because you can doesn’t mean you should. C-19 showed us that accidents do happen no matter what bio-lab your in, and the consequences unfathomable. There is no excuse or purpose in my mind that warrants this level of risk to humanity. They have created even more deadly forms of genome manipulated so called viruses; they are just sitting on a shelf waiting.——-They are not natural they are created and edited for weaponization. Nothing good can come of this impulse to play God, the power must feel intoxicating.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture