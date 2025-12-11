No U.S. agency has ever verified that the COVID-19 pathogen’s (SARS-CoV-2) genetic code that a Chinese government biolab supplied at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic—said to have been sequenced from a pneumonia patient’s lung wash—actually originated from that clinical sample before it was encoded into hundreds of millions of mRNA vaccine doses.

China never provided the physical patient sample to any U.S. institution.

In fact, Beijing issued an official directive forbidding the sharing of any samples and ordering the destruction of those samples.

And the U.S. never demanded or required an analysis of those samples before allowing its citizens to be injected with China’s pathogenic spike protein-producing code.

This critical step in verification was—and still has been—skipped, despite earlier warnings that China’s military had been exploring bioweapons development that integrates biotechnology and genetic engineering into a “new domain of warfare.”

It was also skipped despite EcoHealth Alliance’s 2018 ‘DEFUSE’ proposal to DARPA to collaborate with China to create chimeric coronavirus spike proteins with furin cleavage sites, receptor-binding domain upgrades, and two proline insertions—the defining characteristics of the COVID-19 pathogen and mRNA vaccines.

Congress, the White House, the Department of Energy, the FBI, the CIA, and Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND) have confirmed that the COVID-19 pandemic was likely the result of lab-engineered pathogen manipulation—meaning billions were injected with a genetic drug that codes for a Chinese government-constructed, lab-altered spike protein.

How China Made the SARS-CoV-2 Genetic Sequence

The SARS-CoV-2 genetic code was created in a biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) laboratory at the Chinese government-run Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center, using long-debunked (here) reverse-transcription PCR (RT–PCR) technology.

Dr. Kary Mullis, the inventor of the PCR test, said in a 1997 interview (here) that his test should not be used to determine whether a patient is infected with a virus.

This is because the test “can find almost anything in anybody” if its parameters are set high enough, tainting the results.

“Anyone can test positive for practically anything with a PCR test. If you run it long enough… you can find almost anything in anybody,” he said. “It doesn’t tell you that you’re sick.”

A February 2020 Nature publication explains how China created the SARS-CoV-2 sequence:

Here we study a single patient who was a worker at the market and who was admitted to the Central Hospital of Wuhan on 26 December 2019 while experiencing a severe respiratory syndrome that included fever, dizziness and a cough. Metagenomic RNA sequencing4 of a sample of bronchoalveolar lavage fluid from the patient identified a new RNA virus strain from the family Coronaviridae, which is designated here ‘WH-Human 1’ coronavirus (and has also been referred to as ‘2019-nCoV’). Phylogenetic analysis of the complete viral genome (29,903 nucleotides) revealed that the virus was most closely related (89.1% nucleotide similarity) to a group of SARS-like coronaviruses (genus Betacoronavirus, subgenus Sarbecovirus) that had previously been found in bats in China5. This outbreak highlights the ongoing ability of viral spill-over from animals to cause severe disease in humans. To investigate the possible aetiological agents associated with this disease, we collected bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) and performed deep meta-transcriptomic sequencing. The clinical specimen was handled in a biosafety level 3 laboratory at Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center. Total RNA was extracted from 200 μl of BALF and a meta-transcriptomic library was constructed for pair-end (150-bp reads) sequencing using an Illumina MiniSeq as previously described4,6,7,8. In total, we generated 56,565,928 sequence reads that were de novo-assembled and screened for potential aetiological agents. Of the 384,096 contigs assembled by Megahit9, the longest (30,474 nucleotides (nt)) had a high abundance and was closely related to a bat SARS-like coronavirus (CoV) isolate—bat SL-CoVZC45 (GenBank accession number MG772933)—that had previously been sampled in China, with a nucleotide identity of 89.1% (Supplementary Tables 1, 2). The genome sequence of this virus, as well as its termini, were determined and confirmed by reverse-transcription PCR (RT–PCR)10 and 5′/3′ rapid amplification of cDNA ends (RACE), respectively. This virus strain was designated as WH-Human 1 coronavirus (WHCV) (and has also been referred to as ‘2019-nCoV’) and its whole genome sequence (29,903 nt) has been assigned GenBank accession number MN908947. Remapping the RNA-sequencing data to the complete genome of WHCV resulted in an assembly of 123,613 reads, providing 99.99% genome coverage at a mean depth of 6.04× (range, 0.01–78.84×) (Extended Data Fig. 3). The viral load in the BALF sample was estimated by qPCR to be 3.95 × 108 copies per ml (Extended Data Fig. 4).

China handed the world a genetic code in computer form (in silico).

And governments all over the world accepted that code without scrutiny.

They allowed billions of people to be injected with a vaccine that creates the Chinese government’s foreign protein in the body for more than 700 days.

China Had the SARS-CoV-2 Sequence ‘More Than Two Weeks’ Before Releasing It

A January 2024 U.S. House Energy & Commerce press release confirms China possessed the SARS-CoV-2 sequence “days before the CCP acknowledged an outbreak, and more than two weeks before the China CDC release[d] their sequence.”

The congressional body said that fact “calls into question how early the CCP knew about the virus and how long they withheld this information from the world.”

This significant discovery further underscores why we cannot trust any of the so-called ‘facts’ or data provided by the CCP and calls into serious question the legitimacy of any scientific theories based on such information. The American people deserve to know the truth about the origins of SARS-CoV-2, and our investigation has uncovered numerous causes for concern, including how taxpayers’ dollars are spent, how our government’s public health agencies operate, and the need for more oversight into research grants to foreign scientists,” said Chairs Rodgers, Guthrie, and Griffith.

My report from last month revealed that before the pandemic, DARPA had developed a program to synthesize viruses purely from digital sequences within in 60 days.

Bottom Line

In the end, the world was locked down and injected on the honor system of a hostile foreign government, and not one U.S. agency has yet produced the single piece of evidence that should have come first: independent proof that China’s digital code ever came from a real human sample.

Will the same national security concern-raising strategy be used in the apparently incoming bird flu pandemic?

